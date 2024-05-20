Julian Assange's supporters celebrated outside London's High Court as he won a bid to bring an appeal against his US extradition on Monday, 20 May.

The WikiLeaks founder, 52, faces prosecution over an alleged conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information after the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Judges previously said unless “satisfactory” assurances were given by the US, he could bring an appeal on three grounds.

The assurances are that Mr Assange would be protected by and allowed to rely on the First Amendment – assuring freedom of speech in the US – that he is not “prejudiced at trial” because of his nationality, and that the death penalty is not imposed.

Mr Assange will now be able to bring an appeal at the High Court.