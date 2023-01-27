Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freddie Flintoff is reportedly putting his TV career “on hold” following his horrific car crash in December on the set of Top Gear.

Last month, the cricketer-turned-presenter was airlifted to hospital after crashing while filming a car review at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome, home of the Top Gear test track.

Now, new reports have claimed that Flintoff – real name Andrew – is lying low professionally after his family “begged” him to stop work while he recovered from the accident.

The Sun reports that the former England player, who shares four children with wife Rachael, has come to terms with the fact that he “could have been killed” in the accident and needs months off to recover.

“The full extent of his injuries will surprise many people, as the details of what happened have yet to fully emerge,” a source told the publication.

“He is putting his career on hold until he is in a better place mentally and physically, and can’t say when he will return to making TV shows.”

The source added that Flintoff is “determined” to return to his TV work

The Independent has contacted Flintoff’s representatives for comment.

Flintoff on ‘Top Gear' (BBC/Lee Brimble)

Following Flintoff’s accident, a BBC spokesperson confirmed: “Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning – with crew medics attending the scene immediately.

“He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

While insiders said at the time that his injuries were non-life threatening, his 16-year-old son Corey said that the 45-year-old was “lucky to be alive”.

“It was a pretty nasty crash. It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK,” he said.

Flintoff has presented Top Gear since 2019 alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.