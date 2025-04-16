Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have rallied around Garcelle Beauvais in the wake of her exit from the franchise.

On Tuesday night, the third and final installment of the season 14 reunion aired on Bravo. Fans saw the season’s drama conclude or, in some instances, get drawn out, along with Beauvais’s time on the long-running reality show.

After announcing her departure from the franchise in March, fans eagerly anticipated the end of the three-part reunion, which teased Beauvais saying “I’m out” and walking off set without taking the cast photo.

But before that, Beauvais — the first full-time Black Housewife on the franchise — raised eyebrows about 10 minutes into Tuesday night’s episode when she agreed with a fan’s comment that co-star Sutton Stracke “throws tantrums” when she’s “called out for hypocrisy and bad behavior.”

“I would say sometimes it seems that way, yes,” Beauvais responded, prompting a surprised look from her co-star Erika Jayne. Beauvais and Stracke have been thick as thieves during the last few seasons, often pitted against the rest of the cast on one matter or another. “It depends on who’s pushing her buttons,” Beauvais continued. “We all have our limits. We all have things that irk us. I’m really pissed right now.”

This prompted host Andy Cohen to ask why, but Beauvais shot him down, saying she was pissed about “all of it, since I’ve sat here on this couch.” She then told Cohen she didn’t want to answer any more questions.

Garcelle Beauvais walked off the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ season 14 reunion ( Bravo )

When Cohen followed up a few minutes later, noting Beauvais was “steaming,” she said: “I don’t think I ever get any grace in this group.” She went on to say that none of her castmates smiled at her during the reunion taping. “I was smiling when I first got here, and then it all changed.”

Beauvais remained mostly quiet through the rest of the episode, with the cameras catching her occasional eye roll or scoff at the drama unfolding before her. But then, at the very end, she stood up and walked off when it was time to take the cast photo — a tradition she mentioned wanting to uphold during the first installment of the reunion.

Cameras followed Beauvais as she walked to her dressing room. “Guys, I’m not doing this anymore,” she said as she took her jeweled Yousef Al Jasmi gloves off. “I don’t want cameras here. I’m done. And I never say I don’t want cameras. I’m always a team player. But this? There’s no team. I’m just so f***ing sick of it. They’re all f***ing assholes.”

Typically, Housewives run after one another when they storm off upset about something. But in this instance, no one followed Beauvais — not even Stracke, whom Beauvais frequently stuck her neck out for during her time on the show. Instead, the remaining cast members — including Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, Kathy Richards, and Jennifer Tilly — took the cast photo without her while trying to make sense of her abrupt exit.

Fans have been quick to rally around Beauvais, which isn’t always the norm for Housewives exiting the show.

“The way Kyle, Dorit, and Erika dismissed Garcelle leaving the set and minimized her feelings is exactly what she has been talking about her entire five years on #RHOBH. It spoke for itself. Good for you Garcelle. Onward and upward,” one fan wrote on X.

“See when Garcelle said “no one has smiled at me since we started” ... what she was REALLY saying was… no one is giving me any human to human “I see you” energy. They were closed off & cold to her. They treat her and speak to her VERY differently,” one fan noted.

“Garcelle did everything RIGHT throughout the ENTIRE reunion ... she was honest, she spoke her mind & she took accountability when necessary unlike many. It’s was so obvious she saw the rules only apply selectively & she was simply done playing this bs game so good for her,” another viewer shared.

“Garcelle did her job, stayed for the entire reunion, and left when she was done! She does not owe anything to these women that just went after her!” another wrote.

Actor-producer-model Beauvais joined the long-running Bravo franchise during 2020’s season 10. In her departure announcement, she cited wanting to spend more time with her family, and upcoming producing and acting projects.

Just hours before the episode aired, Beauvais shared a straightforward Instagram post about putting herself first that also garnered praise and support from fellow Housewives and fans alike.

One fan commented: “This!! The way you removed yourself was so powerful. Left them speechless.”