Giovanni Pernice announces TV return just months after being axed from Strictly

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has announced his comeback to the dancefloor just months after being axed from the BBC show.

The 34-year-old Italian professional dancer has been embroiled in a behind-the-scenes controversy since Amanda Abbington complained to the BBC about his conduct and “inappropriate” behaviour while being partnered with him on the dance competition in 2023. He denies any wrongdoing.

While it was reported that the investigation had drawn to a close, with Pernice on the cusp of finding out the results, it was then revealed that Sherlock star Abbington had been “questioned a second time” about her claims amid “new evidence”.

In June, the BBC revealed the professional cast for its forthcoming season of the dancing competition, but Pernice’s name, as well as Graziano Di Prima, does not appear alongside those of his colleagues on the show.

The Italian professional dancer, 34, has been on the show since 2015 when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote.

Now, in a new post on Instagram Pernice has confirmed to fans that they can see him back on TV but not on the BBC. Instead, Pernice is returning to Italy to take part in Ballando con le stelle, or as he puts it the ‘Italian Dancing with the Stars’.

In the video, Pernice says: “Hi everyone, it’s me, Giovanni. Hope everyone is having a nice rest of the summer. I’m here in Portofino, and I just finished two fantastic weeks with my family.

“But I’m here to give you some exciting news because I can finally reveal that from next week, I will be joining the cast of Ballando cone le Stelle, which is the equivalent of Dancing with the Stars - the Italian version.

“Of course, I’m excited because finally, I’m back on the dancefloor and hopefully I will create some new magic on the dance floor. So I’m very, very very happy.”

In the caption, he added that he was “delighted” to be joining the show and that “he can’t wait to get started and to get back to dancing for all of you! Thank you for all of your continued support!”

This comes after fellow Strictly pro, Aljaž Škorjanec addressed claims that he “acted in an aggressive manner.”

The Slovenian dancer is returning to the hit series this year after departing in 2022 – but it was reported on Saturday (7 September) that his comeback ruffled feathers due to an alleged “shocking” altercation with a female professional co-star while performing as part of the Strictly tour.

Škorjanec has denied allegations levied against him, with his spokesperson telling The Independent: “Aljaž has the utmost respect for everyone he works with. He chose to leave the show in 2022 of his own accord but he has always loved Strictly and was delighted to be asked back.

“It is untrue to say or suggest he was forced out or that he acted in an aggressive manner at any time. He is excited to make his return to the dancefloor this year.”