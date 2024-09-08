Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Your support allows us to keep these vital issues in the spotlight. Without your help, we wouldn't be able to fight for truth and justice.



Every contribution ensures that we can continue to report on the stories that impact lives Kelly Rissman US News Reporter Find out more

Strictly Come Dancing pro Aljaž Škorjanec has addressed claims he “acted in an aggressive manner” to a BBC show co-star.

Slovenian dancer Škorjanec is returning to the hit series this year after departing in 2022 – but it was reported on Saturday (7 September) that his comeback ruffled feathers due to an alleged “shocking” altercation with a female professional co-star while performing as part of the Strictly tour.

Škorjanec’s return will arrive following the departure of both Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, who were embroiled in a training room conduct controversy, spearheaded by Pernice’s 2023 celebrity partner Amanda Abbington.

Abbington has repeatedly accused Pernice of bullying behaviour – something the Italian pro has denied – following which an internal investigation was launched by the BBC. It was found that Di Prima has allegedly mistreated Zara McDermott, with whom he was partnered during last year’s series, and he was swiftly dropped from the show.

However, Škorjanec has denied allegations levied against him, with his spokesperson telling The Independent: “Aljaž has the utmost respect for everyone he works with. He chose to leave the show in 2022 of his own accord but he has always loved Strictly and was delighted to be asked back.

“It is untrue to say or suggest he was forced out or that he acted in an aggressive manner at any time. He is excited to make his return to the dancefloor this year.

The BBC has also denied claims that a complaint was made against the dancer.

open image in gallery Aljaž Škorjanec is returning to ‘Strictly’ in a year plagued by scandal ( BBC )

An initial allegation against Škorjanec arrived via an unnamed source, who told The Sun: “During a very drunken night out on the tour two years ago, he got into a very serious, pretty shocking altercation with another female dancer, and made her feel deeply uncomfortable. Amid ongoing furore around the behaviour of its male pros, they actively recruited a dancer who left under a cloud.

“Many people were aware of the incident and it has been widely discussed backstage since. Execs would have to be living in a cave not to have heard the rumours. It’s baffling to those on the inside how the BBC thought they could get away with this, and a lot of people involved with this year’s series are deeply uncomfortable with the situation.

Strictly Come Dancing is returning for its 20th series on 14 September. Find the full line-up of contestants here.