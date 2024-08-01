Strictly scandal – live: Giovanni Pernice investigation result ‘imminent’ as 2024 line-up ‘revealed’
Things are getting worse for the primetime show
Louise Thomas
Editor
Strictly Come Dancing is embroiled in a behind-the-scenes bullying scandal – the biggest controversy the BBC competition has faced in its 20-year history.
Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who lifted the lid on the scandal with her own set of allegations against Giovanni Pernice, has claimed there are “50 hours” of rehearsal footage that left BBC producers “horrified” by her former dance partner’s alleged behaviour.
Pernice has denied all claims and, on Monday (29 July), learnt the result of the BBC’s investigation into the accusations. The findings are yet to be made public.
Meanwhile, Graziano Di Primawas sacked from the show earlier this month after it was alleged that footage existed of him physically and verbally abusing Zara McDermott in training during last year’s series.
Last week, BBC director general Tim Davie made a statement apologising for the alleged mistreatment of contestants on the show, saying that the corporation “will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour”.
Below are latest updates as the scandal unfolds.
Craig Revel Horwood says he experienced tough training style
Craig Revel Horwood has said his former ballet teacher used to “whack” him with a cane when he was training to become a dancer.
The Strictly Come Dancing judge was appearing on BBC Breakfast, to discuss the scandal currently engulfing the dancing programme, which is facing scrutiny over the treatment of some of its celebrity participants.
Read more here:
Craig Revel Horwood says his ballet teacher used to ‘whack him’ as young dancer
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge says that dancers can carry their training experiences with them into rehearsal room
Amanda Abbington reveals hopes for outcome of ‘Strictly’ scandal
Amanda Abbington has said she doesn’t want Strictly to end as a result of the scandal.
The Sherlock star said in a recent interview: “I love Strictly, I always wanted to do that show. I think it’s a beautiful British institution. Most people on that show are wonderful and I’ve made some good friends on that show, I don’t want it to end.
“I want it to have a beautiful extended life because it’s Saturday night entertainment.”
However, Abbington said she “would like an apology” over her alleged mistreatment by pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, adding: “I would like this to not happen to women working in that corporation again and for it to be taken seriously”.
Amanda Abbington’s parents speak out on scandal
In a new interview, Amanda Abbington’s father John said he is “worrying” about his daughter all the time.
“It’s the after-effects I worry about too. Will she be able to carry on with her career?’’
He said his daughter is “no snowflake” and has “thick skin” from her days training at drama school.
John said he and Abbington’s mother, Patsy, were looking forward to seeing their daughter on the dancing show, but it quickly transpired she wasn’t enjoying it.
“We were all looking forward to it. After the first show, she came back and said it was the hardest thing she’d ever done. Things only got worse from there,” he said.
“I knew something was wrong with her because I could see the change in her,” said Patsy. “She had completely changed.”
John said that Abbington’s partner, Jonathan Goodwin, had to “coax” the actor into the car each day to get her to the Strictly training rooms because she “hated it so much”.
“She missed a week because she was not well, and went back for one week and realised then that she could not take what was happening to her,” John explained. “Then [her doctor] diagnosed her with post traumatic stress disorder.”
‘Strictly’ line-up for 2024 ‘leaked
The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up has allegedly been “leaked”, showcasing what would be its biggest line-up yet.
As the BBC competition’s scandal rolls on following accusations of behind-the-scenes bullying in the rehearsal room, the 15 celebrities participating in the new series have been “revealed”.
Find out which celebrities are allegedly taking part here:
Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up ‘revealed’ in leak
‘Confirmed’ stars include 2000s pop star, ‘Doctor Who’ companion and high-profile ‘Ted Lasso’ actor
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
Former Strictly professional James Jordan has hit out at resurfaced rehearsal footage that shows him “mistreating” his celebrity partner amid the show’s ongoing scandal.
In the clip that’s being shared online, Jordan, who appeared on the BBC dancing competition from 2006 to 2013, is heard fat-shaming his celebrity partner, former Casualty star Georgina Bouzová, and telling her he would “drag her across the floor and scream at her”.
At another stage, Jordan throws a chair and says he “doesn’t care” if she’s “physically broken”. According to Jordan, “the footage was shot and edited together by the BBC team for transmission on [companion show] It Takes Two 18 years ago in specific ways for the purposes of ENTERTAINMENT”.
Read the full story here:
Former Strictly pro denounces resurfacing of ‘edited’ rehearsal clip
‘The producers loved to paint me as the bad guy and I played along,’ show’s former star said
‘I’m a Celebrity’ eyeing Giovanni
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! starts every year in November – during the same time as Strictly.
It makes sense, then, that the ITV reality show will want to capitalise on A) the fact Giovanni Pernice is longer a part of the show, and B) he’s been at the centre of one of the year’s biggest entertainment stories.
If he’s cleared by the investigation into allegations made against him by Aamanda Abbington and Laura Whitmore, then he could be offered the chance to become a campmate.
A source at ITV told MailOnline: “As long as those at the top are satisfied that Giovanni isn’t a bully and didn’t behave inappropriately during Strictly, they will be signing him up. They are very aware of how much Strictly viewers will miss him. He’s a true fans’ favourite, so they hope he will draw in big audiences.”
Anton Du Beke defended by former celebrity partner
Former Strictly contestant Laila Rouass has defended her former dance partner, Anton Du Beke, after reports claimed she had complained to the BBC about him amid the ongoing scandal plaguing the show.
The Holby City actor appeared on the dancing competition in 2009, finishing in fourth place. At the time, the BBC was embroiled in a race row after reports emerged that Du Beke had said Rouass “looked like a p***” after having a spray tan.
At the time, he apologised for the use of the word, which is considered an offensive term and racial slur. However, Du Beke said that the term had been used as “banter” between the two.
Rouass denied reports that she had filed a complaint about the experience to the BBC.
Read the full story here:
Anthony Ogogo recalls ‘frustrating’ experience on ‘Strictly’
Boxer Anthony Ogogo has claimed his time on Strictly Come Dancing was “frustrating” and likened the stressful environment to a “pressure cooker”.
As the reality show continued to battle a scandal over the alleged treatment of participants, Ogogo, who appeared on the BBC show in 2015, said on Sky News: “It is a funny one, the Strictly experience. They got me on the show when I was injured. I had just had shoulder surgery.
“It was weird, they really encouraged me to do it, said the shoulder wouldn’t be an issue and then when I got on the show, the shoulder was the reason I left the show.”
Read more here:
Former Strictly star Anthony Ogogo says show put contestants in ‘fishbowl of emotion’
Olympic boxer featured on show in 2015 and was eliminated in third week
‘Strictly’s days of being the nicest show on TV are over’
The forthcoming series of Strictly had all the makings of a victory lap: a celebration of the show’s two decades at the very top of the entertainment game.
But instead, its sparkle has been tarnished by alarming accusations concerning at least two of its most popular professional dancers, a double whammy of scandal that has put its status as one of the nation’s best-loved comfort watches in jeopardy.
The drama has prompted serious questions about what has been happening behind the scenes on the BBC’s beloved show. Can bosses restore its dazzling reputation in time for the big anniversary in September – and more importantly, will the viewers buy it?
Katie Rosseinsky investigates:
Strictly Come Dancing is in crisis – its days of being the nicest show on TV are over
As at least two dancers face allegations about their behaviour during rehearsals, ‘Strictly’ bosses are facing a PR nightmare. Can the show restore its reputation in time for its 20th-anniversary celebrations, asks Katie Rosseinsky?
Vanessa Feltz questions ‘kick’ that led to Graziano’s ‘Satrictlyu’ firing
Vanessa Feltz, who appeared on Strictly in 2013, has questioned the “regretful” event that led to Graziano Di Prima being dropped from the show.
Di Prima was let go from the series after an investigation found that he mistreated Zara McDermott while partnered with her on last year’s series
“Obviously nobody, absolutely nobody, should hit anybody or spit at anyone or kick anyone under any circumstances, ever, in any environment,” Feltz told Closer.
“But, was it a case of a foot being out of place and another foot moving it into place? Dancing is physical, so if someone’s positioning isn’t right, it’s only natural to physically move things.
“But while it’s not clear what went on, some of what’s been reported between Graziano and Zara does seem unacceptable. At the end of the day, Strictly is a TV show, not an international dancing competition.
