Gogglebox’s Malone family announces death of fan-favourite Rottweiler Dave

Gogglebox’s Malone family have announced the death of their beloved Rottweiler, Dave.

The Malone family have appeared on the Channel 4 show, which sees members of the public sitting down to watch the week’s TV, since 2014. Their son Tom Junior quit in 2021 while his parents Tom Senior and Julie and brother Shaun continued without him.

Dave has been a mainstay on the show alongside his Manchester-based family and is often a source of comedic moments.

Sharing the news on their Twitter/X account, the family wrote: “There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling or how much we loved you Dave.

“You helped everyone see the true lovable nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12 and a half years xx.”

The sad news was reshared by the official Gogglebox account on X, which added: “RIP Dave the #Gogglebox legend He will be truly missed on the @TheMalonesGB sofa and on all our screens.”

Fans, too, shared their condolences. “Awwwww I’m absolutely gutted for you all. I really am. He had me in fits of laughter on quite a few occasions,” one wrote.

“All the dogs are the best part of Gogglebox,” said another, “Dave was the best of them.”

“Am genuinely so sad, Dave made me laugh every time he landed on that sofa he will be missed by so many,” a third added.

Gogglebox stars were recently left heartbroken over the departure of one of the show’s original cast members.

Hairdresser Stephen Webb – who joined the show’s first season – announced that he and husband Daniel Lustig-Webb would not be returning to the show, which returned for its 22nd series on 8 September.

“After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox,” Webb wrote, adding: “We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.”

The couple thanked Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert “for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show”.