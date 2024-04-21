Popular Gogglebox couple file for divorce months after quitting show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gogglebox stars Stephen and Daniel Lustig-Webb have filed for divorce after six years of marriage, but vowed to remain “forever friends”.

The couple appeared on the popular show, in which members of the public are filmed reacting to the news, TV shows and movies from their sofas, since they were married in 2018. Stephen has starred in the programme since its first episode aired in 2013.

“It’s with much sadness Daniel and I have decided to divorce,” the 52-year-old told The Sun on Sunday.

“There is, and always will be, a lot of love there but we’ve unfortunately grown apart and made the decision to part ways.”

The couple, who are both hairdressers, run a salon together called Lustig & Webb Hairdressing in the village of Hurstierpoint in Sussex. They were married in 2018 after a two-year engagement.

Daniel, 43, said they would remain friends: “We’ve made the decision with a very heavy heart to confirm our marriage has come to an end. I’m sure we will forever be friends.”

The news comes months after the pair announced they would be leaving Gogglebox and weeks after Stephen’s mother Pat, who appeared briefly on the show, died from a “long illness” in January this year.

Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig have quit the show after 10 years ( Daniel Lustig )

“We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities,” they said in a statement on their departure from the show in September 2023.

It later emerged that Stephen had secured a spot as a contestant on the 16th series of Dancing on Ice. However, he was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury. He was replaced on the show by Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards.

Stephen appeared on the first 10 series of Gogglebox with his then-partner Chris Ashby-Steed. The pair split among rumours of a feud, with Chris eventually leaving the show in 2018.

Stephen then appeared with his mum Pat for two series before being joined by Daniel. Stephen paid tribute to his mother calling her “one in a million” after her death.

The couple were married in 2018 after a two year engagement ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

The show has experienced further tragedy with the death of 40-year-old George Gilbey in March this year, Gilbey went on to Celebrity Big Brother fame after appearing on Gogglebox.

The news was first shared by TV personality Ricci Guarnaccio, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 alongside Gilbey, with Guarnaccio confirming the death had occurred while Gilbey was at work.