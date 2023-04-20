Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Simon “Si” King of the Hairy Bikers has shared his gratitude about a new project with Dave Myers after the latter’s cancer diagnosis.

Longtime friends King and Myers have been known as travelling chefs since their first series, The Hairy Bikers Cookbook, in 2004.

Myers revealed his cancer diagnosis in May 2022 during an episode of his and King’s Agony Uncles podcast.

In a video on the official Hairy Bikers Instagram account, King unboxes copies of the latest Hairy Bikers cookbook, The Hairy Dieter: Eat Well Every Day.

“Eat well every day... well, why not?” he says to the camera, holding the book.

“It’s always so lovely, and it’s a bit of a special book, this,” he adds, before saying that he hopes it’s enjoyed by the people who read it.

In the caption for the post, King wrote: “It’s finally here everyone!”

Earlier this year, the cooking duo confirmed the end of their most recent TV series, Hairy Bikers Go Local.

They said of the series, which saw them travel across the country to help out local eateries: “We hope you enjoyed the journey we went through with each episode, we look forward to seeing you on your telly sometime soon.”

The Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King at a previous festival (Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival)

Myers, 65, has taken a break from active filming as he goes through chemotherapy.

His first TV appearance since his diagnosis took place in December when he and King took part in an episode of Saturday Kitchen.

Last month, Myers spoke candidly about the gruelling nature of the treatment. It affected his ability to walk, so he had to re-learn how to do so after undergoing multiple rounds of it.

“By God, the chemotherapy doesn’t half age you quickly,” he told Kaye Adams on the How to Be 60 podcast. “Because your balance goes, so for someone with a motorbike that’s a disaster, and my walking has been affected quite a lot, really.”

Myers also stated that while he now has “no symptoms of cancer”, the chemotherapy affected “neuropathy” in his feet, making it “hard to stand”.