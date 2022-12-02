HBO axes perfect scoring Rotten Tomatoes series after two seasons

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

HBO has axed one of its original series after only two seasons, despite it earning a coveted perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Bernardo Velasco and Fred Armisen, Los Espookys follows a group of friends in Mexico City who transform their love of horror movies into a business by creating scary situations and convincing people they’re real.

Since its debut in 2019 and its season two release in September, the absurdist comedy currently sits at a critical rating of 100 per cent.

However, while the primarily Spanish-language show managed to win over critics’ hearts, it’s largely flown under the public’s radar, which might explain the unexpected cancellation.

Confirming the news in a statement shared with Variety, HBO wrote: “We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of ‘Los Espookys’ to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays.

Thanking Torres, Fabrego and Armisen “for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created”, the streamer stated: “We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future.”

Now, although “the best show you’re not watching” (as described by The Independent’s Annabel Nugent) will no longer continue, she makes a compelling case for why you should still check it out.

Cast of ‘Los Espookys’ (Sky / HBO)

“Every Los Espookys instalment clocks in at 25 minutes. Each morsel is short, sweet, and leaves you wanting more. These days, that’s a novel feeling,” Nugent writes.

“In a TV landscape increasingly defined by middle-ground mulch, Los Espookys dares to be different – and is all the better for it.”

Los Espookys is available to stream on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.