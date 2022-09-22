Heartstopper teases season 2 as filming begins with behind-the-scenes video
Filming has begun for second season of teen drama
Netflix has shared the first behind-the-scenes footage of Heartstopper season two, announcing that production is officially underway.
The hit teen drama, based on books of the same name by Alice Oseman, began in April and was renewed for a second and third season shortly after.
The British series tells the story of the friendship-turned-romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and rugby player Nick (Kit Connor).
Since its launch, the show has garnered fans across the world, as well as praise for its positive portrayal of young LGBT+ experiences.
In a sweet video released on Thursday (22 September), returning cast members Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmine Finney, William Gao, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell are seen waving at the camera and hugging as they reunite on set.
The group can be seen sitting in a circle in the school’s gym preparing their lines.
New cast members have also been introduced, with Jack Barton set to play Nick’s older brother David, who is not happy about Nick and Charlie’s relationship.
British actor Nima Taleghani has joined as Mr Farouk, a teacher at Truham Grammar School attended by the male students.
Meanwhile, newcomer Leila Khan will play Sahar Zahid, a classmate at the Higgs Girls school.
Heartstopper is on Netflix now.
