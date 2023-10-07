Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby is reportedly on “indefinite leave” from her presenting role on This Morning following the arrest of a man who allegedly put together a plan to kidnap the TV star.

The Mirror reports that ITV bosses have given Willoughby, 42, permission to remain off work for as long as she needs following this week’s incidents.

The Independent has contacted Willoughby’s representatives and ITV for comment.

Willoughby was absent from her usual This Morning hosting slot on Thursday (5 October) due to an alleged kidnapping plot that was foiled by police, according to reports.

The ITV presenter is said to have been left “shocked and distraught” after learning she was the subject of the alleged plot.

A source told The Mirror that the question of Willoughby’s return to work was likely the last thing on her mind.

“There has been no discussion about when, or if, she will return to the This Morning sofa,” the source told the publication.

The source added that “no decisions” had been made about Willoughby’s return to work at this stage, and that “the question of returning to work could not be further from her mind”.

Holly Willoughby photographed at the National Television Awards 2023 (PA Wire)

An Essex Police spokesman told The Independent on Friday: “A 36-year-old man from Harlow has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap as part of an ongoing investigation.

“The arrest was made on Wednesday 4 October. He is currently in custody.”

The news comes after fans were left confused when Alison Hammond appeared as a last-minute replacement for the 42-year-old on Thursday’s show (5 October), joining co-host Josie Gibson.

Hammond did not refer to Willoughby’s absence during the programme or offer any reason for why she was standing in for her, prompting a number of viewers to question the last-minute swap.

Hammond and her usual Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary addressed Holly’s absence from Thursday’s show when presenting Friday’s instalment of This Morning together.

“We’re obviously all shocked to hear the news and want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly,” Hammond told ITV viewers after O’Leary mentioned the reports about the alleged kidnap plot.