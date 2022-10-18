House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel shatters illusion with behind-the-scene photos

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel has shared behind-the-scenes photos of the show’s cast.

Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the HBO series, posted pictures on his Instagram of himself as well as Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine.

The hit Game of Thrones prequel aired its ninth episode on Monday night (17 October). Frankel shared the photos ahead of the highly anticipated season finale next Monday (24 October).

The snaps include Frankel and D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, joking together on set as well as Considine dressed as the dying King Viserys.

Phia Saban, who plays portrays Helaena Targaryen, also reposted some of the snaps featuring herself with Cooke (Alicent Hightower) and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon Targaryen, is also snapped laughing with Ifans behind the scenes.

You can read The Independent’s recap of everything that happened in House of the Dragon episode nine here.

The episode left viewers in shock thanks to one unexpected scene involving Alicent and Larys.

Fans were also confused by the “bizarre” ending of the episode, though the conclusion was given an explanation by one of the show’s creators.

Elsewhere, author George RR Martin also recently cleared up a lingering viewer question from the first season of House of the Dragon, while TV host John Oliver enjoyed a dig at the show’s much-criticised lighting.

House of the Dragon is available to watch now on Sky and NOW in the UK.