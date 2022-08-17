Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paddy Considine has admitted his actions may have resulted in leaked plot details for the hotly anticipated Game of Thones prequel House of the Dragon.

The British actor plays King Viserys I Targaryen, alongside Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as his siblings, in the forthcoming HBO show.

Speaking to News.com.au, Considine, 48, revealed he left a couple of House of the Dragon scripts “in a hotel bin”.

“They’ve gone now. I didn’t alert anybody,” he reportedly said, adding: “I thought, ‘It’s gonna cause too much trouble.’ But nothing got out.”

“I’m good at keeping secrets, except for when I leave scripts in bins,” the Peaky Blinders star quipped.

It’s surprising Considine had access to hard copies of the scripts at all, considering the producers forGame of Thrones went to great lengths to ensure no spoilers were revealed.

During a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau who played Jaime Lannister, said the cast for Game of Thrones was sent the show’s script through an app called Synchronize.

The app, he continued, self-destructed the files so that actors couldn’t take screenshots either.

On Wednesday (17 August), News.com.au also reported that Considine’s fellow cast member Smith, 39, advocated for the actors to receive hard copies of House of the Dragon’s script.

Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in the story set 200 years before the events of the original series.

Fabien Frankel, who also stars in House of the Dragon, told the outlet: “Matt said ‘You know I think the most important thing for us, [is] where we get to go home, take our scripts with us and do the work that we get to do. And to be able to write with them and sleep with them and have them in the bath and whatever it is’.”

“And actually without him saying that, I don’t think we would have gotten the scripts,” Frankel continued.

In a recent appearance with Considine on The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Smith said he sought to make his character more “delicate”.

“I wanted to make it slightly more delicate, fragile. I think he’s quite a fragile creature,” Smith said, at the time.

House of the Dragon is due for release on 22 August on Sky Atlantic and steaming service Now.