Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards has been asked by the corporation to hand back the salary he earned after being arrested on child abuse image charges.

In a letter to staff the BBC Chair Samir Shah said that Edwards had “behaved in bad faith”, saying that the corporation believed he had taken his salary despite knowing he was to plead guilty to the offences.

Edwards, formerly the BBC’s most high-profile newsreader, continued to earn his salary for five months after he was arrested on three counts of making indecent images of children, during which time he was paid more than £200,000.

The former News at Ten presenter resigned on “medical advice” after he was accused of paying a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

In the corporation’s annual report, which was released today, it was revealed that Mr Edwards earned between £475,000-£479,999, up from £435,000-£439,999 in the previous report.

open image in gallery Huw Edwards admitted to having indecent images of children, with seven of the 41 images being of the most serious type (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

The 62-year-old, who was taken off air when the scandal broke in July last year, was alleged by a newspaper to have paid the young person £35,000.

In a statement, BBC Board said it “supports the decisions taken by the director general and his team during this period”.

It added that had Edwards been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, “we would never have continued to pay him public money”.

“He has clearly undermined the trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute”.

Edwards pleaded guilty in July to three counts of making indecent images of children.