Chris Moyles has hit out at “funny little fish” Matt Hancock for taking “no interest” in his life.

Moyles and Hancock are two of the remaining contestants on I’m a Celeb. You can find a full list of everyone who has left so far here.

The radio presenter and disgraced politician discussed the subject of cabinet reshuffles on Thursday’s episode (24 November) of the hit ITV reality series.

Moyles questioned Hancock over how the cabinet reshuffles work, asking: “If you’re an MP and you’re tooting along doing your MP job, how does it work? Do you get a phone call saying, ‘Hi, would you like to be Minister of Transport?’”

Hancock went on to explain the process in detail, stating that “it is literally a reshuffle as in they’re moving names across this whiteboard”.

Asked how many MPs have got a decent knowledge of their area, Hancock said: “The job of the minister is not to be the subject matter expert. Of course, you need to get to grips with the subject matter, but that is only half the job.

“There’s a load of transferable skills – handling parliament, communicating with the public, taking decisions effectively – and then you have the subject matter experts who advise you on it all.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, Moyles said: “I’m starting to think now, to be Minister of Transport, all you need is a car. And to be Minister of Health all you need is to be breathing.”

Charlene White and Matt Hancock on ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ (James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock/iStock)

Asked by Owen Warner whether Hancock had any questions for Moyles, the politician stayed silent in an awkward moment.

In a preview of the episode, Moyles later said in the Bush Telegraph: “Fascinating talking to him, however, he has no interest in me, my life, my job. He’s a funny little fish, isn’t he?”

Meanwhile, Hancock said in the Bush Telegraph: “There’s less sort of noise around camp and you’re more often with just one or two other people. Today, for example, Chris was taking a real interest in politics and Westminster and I found that really enjoyable actually.”

Elsewhere during the episode, Warner said he was “fuming” over the latest Bushtucker trial, which many viewers criticised as “undoable”.

I’m a Celeb continues at 9pm on ITV and ITVX.