The grisly trials, gross critters and tough living conditions that come with competing on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! are not for the faint-hearted. Already on the ITV show this year, both Jamie Lynn Spears (sister of Britney) and food critic Grace Dent have left the Australian jungle citing “medical reasons” for their exit, while YouTuber Nella Rose has threatened to quit several times.

After leaving the jungle on 27 November, Dent said that the conditions that the celebrities were kept under – no phones or contact with loved ones, living outdoors and in wet weather – eventually became too challenging.

She also shed light on one of the frightening incidents that forced her to leave the jungle, recalling the moment when a cockroach found its way into her ear canal following the “Scarena” trial, which involved wearing an American football-style helmet filled with insects.

“For as long as I live, I shall never forget the cockroach that entered my ear canal and the sound of its little feet creeping closer down to my brain,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared on 30 November.

“It took us two goes to lure him [the cockroach] out. Sat on the grass behind the ‘Scarena’ he finally washed up.”

Then on Wednesday 29 November, just two days after Dent’s departure, it was announced that Spears had left the jungle, also due to “medical reasons”.

As the 2023 cast of I’m a Celebrity slowly depletes, let’s take a look back at the celebrities who exited the jungle early over the years…

Olivia Attwood, 2022

Olivia Attwood on I’m a Celeb (ITV)

Love Island star Olivia Attwood quit I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours.

Attwood, who was the first contestant from the ITV dating show to make it into the jungle, was reportedly forced to quit the show for medical reasons.

ITV confirmed the news to The Independent, stating that Attwood left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Attwood flew straight back to the UK before going on This Morning, saying she had dangerously low potassium levels in the jungle and was anaemic.

Richard Madeley, 2021

Richard Madeley on I’m a Celeb (I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here / ITV)

Richard Madeley was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity for a hospital visit.

The 67-year-old TV presenter left the show after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain after his exit, Madeley said: “I think what happened to me was I got dehydrated. I think that’s all it was. But dehydration, if anyone’s ever suffered from it, is actually quite disturbing.

“Basically, I think I’d been up for about 20 hours the day before, and the day before that we were having very long days and sleeping quite late, and we don’t have watches in there but I don’t think I got to bed until about 4, 4.30 in the morning.

“I knew I was feeling thirsty and I’m quite bad at remembering to drink actually, drink water, and as I actually snuggled into my sleeping bag, it was freezing, I thought, ‘Ah, I haven’t had a big drink in a while, I’ll do it when I wake up.’”

Although Madeley was disappointed to not be let back into the camp because he had broken the Covid bubble, since the show was filmed that year in Wales due to the ongoing pandemic, he commended ITV for having “proper duty of care”.

Jack Maynard, 2017

Jack Maynard was removed from the show after it emerged he has posted racist and homophobic remarks on Twitter in 2011 (PA)

YouTuber Jack Maynard, brother of the “R U Crazy” singer Conor Maynard, left camp very suddenly when he faced allegations of racism and homophobia after old tweets resurfaced online.

In a statement, his publicist confirmed at the time that he would be leaving the ITV show after just over two days in the jungle so that he could have the chance to defend himself against allegations.

The statement added: "In the last few days Jack Maynard has been the subject of a succession of media stories which, given his position as a contestant on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! – filmed in the Australian jungle, with no contact with the outside world – he has been unable to respond to.

“Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed that it would be better to bring him out of the show.”

In tweets that resurfaced posted between 2011 and 2013, the vlogger posted a series of racist and homophobic slurs. He was also alleged to have mocked people with facial deformities.

The YouTuber said at the time: “I’m sorry to anyone that I upset, anyone that I offended, anyone I made feel uncomfortable.

“Growing up I was all over social, my entire life was on social media and through that it led to be my job.

“I’ve tweeted some bad things, some horrible things, that I’m just ashamed of.

“I never wanted to make anything like this, I feel like I’ve let you guys down so much, I was young, I was stupid, I was careless. I just wasn’t thinking.”

Spencer Matthews, 2015

Spencer Matthews photographed in 2014 (Getty Images)

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews left the show after producers became aware he had been using “steroid-based medication” after just six days in the competition.

The reality TV star said he had quit the programme after taking steroid-based medication to bulk up for a charity boxing match and had made a "serious error” in taking the pills.

In a statement he admitted he had “screwed up”, saying: “Shortly after I arrived in Australia I told the production team that I was taking a steroid-based medication that had begun some weeks ago.

“When I started taking this programme of pills it was in preparation for a charity boxing match which, ironically, never took place.

“Vanity, I suppose, had been the reason for wanting to bulk up a bit for the fight. I had intended to come off the pills gradually, but there was no time to do this before I reached the jungle.

“My admission to the production team that I was still taking these pills led to the conclusion that it would be unsafe for me to stay in the jungle – a decision which I found extremely hard to stomach.

“I pushed back but ultimately the show’s duty of care prevailed and bags had to be packed.”

Lady Colin Campbell, 2015

Lady Colin Campbell on I’m a Celeb (ITV)

Royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell left the camp after becoming one of the most controversial contestants in the show’s history.

During her time on the show, she refused to take part in a number of the Bushtucker Trials and refused to do laundry, yet nonchalantly chowed down on creepy crawlies with a knife and fork.

The royal biographer then left camp on medical grounds, but in a statement, ITV said at the time that she had “locked horns” with many of her fellow campmates.

She had heated conversations with fellow contestants, such as Most Haunted starYvette Fielding, who branded Campbell both “vile” and “strange”.

Gemma Collins, 2014

Gemma Collins photographed in 2023 (PA Wire)

The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins walked out of camp just three days after arriving, for one simple reason: she wasn’t having a good time.

At the time, she said “jungle life is not for me” and quipped that “people who murder get treated better than this”.

Then, eight years after her departure from the jungle, Collins revealed there was another reason why she left.

“My time was short in the jungle and not many people know that I was robbed and physically attacked 24 hours before leaving for Australia,” she wrote on Instagram last year.

The reality TV star continued: “I didn’t want to let anyone down, so I still went in.

“However, I was in a terrible state and shock as you can imagine and couldn’t see it through.

“I took lots of stick over it, but if you was robbed and attacked and then sent into the jungle, I’m sure you would have struggled too.”

She concluded: “I would never let anyone destroy my dreams again.”

Craig Charles, 2014

Coronation Streetactor and DJ Craig Charles on I’m a Celeb (ITV)

Coronation Street actor and DJ Craig Charles left the show following the sudden death of his brother.

An ITV spokesperson said at the time: “Craig decided to leave the camp earlier today and will be heading back to his family in the UK. We send our sincere condolences to Craig and his family.”

Brian Conley, 2012

Brian Conley on I’m a Celeb (ITV)

Comedian Brian Conley left the jungle after describing the experience as “living hell”.

Conley had stopped taking anti-depressants he had used for 15 years when he entered the Australian jungle.

Looking back on his exit, he said: “I started feeling really bad, and very shortly after that I did have to leave. I found out I was [malnourished] and I was suffering from exhaustion, that’s what the doctor said.”

He added: “I felt bad because it was out of my control, it was [the producer’s] decision… I couldn’t lie to them [about not taking the antidepressants].”

Freddie Starr, 2011

Freddie Starr and Sophie Lea photographed in 2011 (Getty)

The late comedian Freddie Starr had to be removed from camp and withdrew from the show after just three days when he suffered what was thought to be an allergic reaction during a live Bushtucker Trial.

Starr said: “I was sick not to finish the show. I wanted to be there until the very end but there’s no use crying over spilt milk.”

Nigel Havers, 2010

On the ninth day in camp, the Bidding Room actor refused to do a Bushtucker trial after discovering he would be receiving electric shocks.

Though he was persuaded to briefly return to the show, he was told he would have to spend time in the camp’s “jail”. He then decided to leave.

Katie Price, 2009

Katie Price photographed in 2023 (Getty Images)

During her second time on the series, Katie Price was nominated for every single Bushtucker Trial. After one week in, she decided to leave because she was fed up with having to do so many brutal challenges.

At the time, she said: “People can see I’m genuine. I just don’t want to be here anymore.”

George Hamilton, 2009

Actor George Hamilton walked less than a week before the final because he didn’t want to go head-to-head with his fellow campmates.

Before his departure, he told his contestant Kim Woodburn: “Here’s the thing, I’m going to tell you what I’m thinking... they’re people who are starting careers. I’m at a point where this is fun to do. I’m not going to go head-to-head, so I’m thinking about leaving, pulling out tomorrow.”

Kimberley Davies, 2005

Former Neighbours actor Kimberley Davies fractured her ribs after jumping about 15ft from a helicopter to hit a target floating in water.

The leap – called the “Hell-O-Drop” – was one of the Bushtucker Trials in the series. She left the show shortly afterwards.

Elaine Lordan, 2005

EastEnders actor Elaine Lordan was forced to quit after collapsing in the jungle – twice – over a double health scare.

She collapsed two times in the space of 24 hours while in the Australian outback. She was taken to hospital before ITV bosses ruled out a return to the show.

“We have given a great deal of thought and consideration to Elaine’s situation and have decided that she won’t be returning to the jungle,” said an ITV spokesperson.

“ITV has a responsibility to all of the celebrities taking part and given what has happened to Elaine on two separate occasions in as many days, and knowing what challenges lie ahead in the show, ITV has decided to err on the side of caution.”

Brian Harvey, 2004

East 17 singer Brian Harvey photographed in 1998 (PA)

Though it was never confirmed why East 17’s Brian Harvey decided to walk away from camp, it had followed a heated argument with fellow contestant Janet Street Porter.

Natalie Appleton, 2004

Natalie Appleton at London's Heathrow Airport before flying out to Australia in 2004 (PA)

All Saints singer Natalie Appleton cited pressures from competing in too many Bushtucker Trials when she left the jungle in 2004.

John Lydon, 2004

Lydon photographed in 2017 (Getty)

The former Sex Pistols singer survived three rounds of elimination before leaving the camp on the 11th day of the competition, just five days before Kerry Katona was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Before storming out of camp, he told programme-makers he was “bored” and “wanted some chocolate”.

Daniella Westbrook, 2003

Daniella Westbrook photographed in 2018 (Getty Images)

The first-ever voluntary departure from I’m a Celebrity happened during the show’s second season.

Former EastEnders star Daniella Westbrook walked out on day nine and swore she would never again do TV work that took her so far away from home.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.