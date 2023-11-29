I’m a Celeb campmates react to Jamie Lynn Spears leaving the jungle

The I’m a Celebrity campmates reacted to the news of Jamie Lynn Spears leaving the show on medical grounds.

Josie Gibson delivered the news that Spears, 32, had left the jungle on Wednesday night’s episode (29 November).

“I think camp for me is gonna be really different without Jamie Lynn, she was one of my close ones in here. I’m gonna really really really miss her,” said EastEnders star Danielle Harold.

Spears had been struggling in the camp, having gone off for a cry on Tuesday night’s episode, and having a tense back-and-forth with Sam Thompson.