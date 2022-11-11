Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lorraine took a poll on whether viewers believed that Matt Hancock’s appearance on I’m a Celeb is helping or harming his reputation.

The former health secretary entered the jungle alongside comedian Seann Walsh on Wednesday (9 Novermber).

While the two newcomers have grown close in that time, Hancock’s arrival ruffled feathers among other campmates. Boy George was in tears over the politician joining.

A total of 545 people, the results of which were shared on the official Twitter account for Lorraine, voted on whether they believed Hancock was successfully rehabilitating his image by being on the programme.

People were asked: “Do you think being in the I’m a Celeb jungle is helping Matt Hancock’s reputation?”

Under half – 42.8 per cent – of the respondents said yes, with the remaining 57.2 per cent answering no.

The results of the poll were discussed on Friday morning’s (11 November) episode of Lorraine, with the TV host raising the question of whether it was better to keep voting Hancock to do the grim trials or to stop voting for him altogether so that he gets less air-time and is booted off the show.

On Thursday’s episode (10 November) of I’m a Celeb, Walsh appeared to defend Hancock over the politician’s Covid kissing scandal.

This raised eyebrows among his campmates – namely Sue Cleaver, who questioned whether it was right for Hancock to come on a reality TV show in Australia when he has constituents back home.

Elsewhere in the episode, Babatunde Aleshe called out Hancock for “grabbing booty” during the Covid lockdown but told the politician that he will not “judge” him. Hancock said there was “no excuse” for his actions but that he “fell in love”.

Walsh also addressed his own tabloid cheating scandal in a conversation with Cleaver.

He told the Coronation Street star that it was “the end of me” when his “poor” ex-girlfriend posted a statement about his affair.

I’m a Celeb continues on ITV at 9pm.