I’m a Celebrity final: Voting breakdown revealed as Jill Scott wins 2022 season
Over 12 million votes were cast to decide the winner of the 2022 season
The voting breakdown following the I’m a Celebrity final has been released.
Sunday night’s (27 November) final resulted in ex-Lioness Jill Scott being crowned as queen of the jungle – the series’ first LGBTQ+ woman to win the show.
During the show, presenters Ant and Dec revealed that over 12 million votes were cast, with Scott receiving most of them to finish in first place.
Hollyoaks star Owen Warner finished second, while Matt Hancock ended his I’m a Celebrity stint in third place.
ITV released the statistical breakdown of the votes on Monday (28 November), showing just how close the votes were.
In the vote to decide the third-place finisher, Scott had 47.29 per cent of the vote, Warner had 30.99 per cent and Hancock had 21.72 per cent of votes to win.
Since Hancock had the fewest, he was eliminated first in the programme.
Scott was also safely in the lead for the final round of voting, and ended with 57.66 per cent of the vote, compared to Warner’s 42.34 per cent.
As the result was announced, Scott was visibly surprised to have been named as the winner, and said: “I don’t know why everybody voted!”
Soon after her crowning, Scott ran into the arms of her partner of six years, Shelly Unitt.
Warner was equally happy to leave the jungle and had an ecstatic response after being surprised by his brothers on the set.
Online, viewers were quick to share their delight in seeing Scott crowned queen, as well as relief that Hancock didn’t win.
Though his appearance has been widely debated, Hancock said in his post-elimination interview that he had no regrets about competing in the show. He said he took part in the programme to have the chance to show who he is, rather than the perception that has been shown in the media.
