I’m a Celebrity evicts fourth star of the series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Melvin Odoom has become the fourth star to leave the jungle in the 2024 season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

On Tuesday (3 December), hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly entered the camp to break the news to the celebrity contestants, revealing that the BBC Radio 1 presenterhad been voted out of show by the viewers at home.

The show’s longtime presenters told the campmates that Love Island star Maura Higgins had also been in the bottom two after the public vote.

“I was ready to go but it’s been a really wild experience,” the broadcaster admitted during a sit down interview with Ant and Dec, before praising the strong friendships he has formed in the camp, singling out his bonds with Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse and McFly’s Danny Jones.

“She was like my sister in there, she had my back at all times,” he said of his friendship with Mabuse.

The Radio 1 star jokingly said “no comment” when the presenting duo asked him whether fellow broadcaster Dean McCullough had pulled his weight when it came to tasks in the camp. Odoom had previously called out his BBC colleague for disappearing when there were jobs to be done, nicknaming him “Houdini”.

Melvin Odoom admitted that he was ‘ready’ to leave the jungle ( ITV )

His departure follows N Dubz star and former X Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos’s shock exit on Monday (2 December).

In a post-exit interview on ITV’s Lorraine, Contostavlos seemed to suggest that some friendships between the campmates might not last once the show is over, telling the presenter: “A lot of people were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.

“Will they make the effort to send texts in the group chat? Will they do the four hour drives to see each other? And so the test of the friendships begins now or in a week’s time.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Loose Women star Jane Moore and McCullough were the first and second contestants to leave the jungle.

The eliminations will continue throughout the week ahead of the finale on Sunday (8 December), which will see one of the remaining stars crowned king or queen of the jungle, following in the footsteps of last year’s winner, footballer Jill Scott.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! air nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX