I’m A Celebrity contestant Tulisa Contostavlos has hinted some campmates are being “fake” for the television cameras following her exit from the show.

The N-Dubz singer was the third celebrity to be evicted from the reality show on Monday (2 December), despite being an early favourite to win.

The former X factor judge appeared on ITV’s Lorraine show on Tuesday where she was asked if she had made friendships for life n the jungle.

She said: “I feel like I have with some of them. I think they will be friends for life. But a lot of people for the cameras were being very pally pally but the real test will be when everyone is out.”