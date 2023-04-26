✕ Close First trailer released for I’m a Celebrity South Africa

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to ITV with a twist on Monday (24 April), as a group of memorable campmates from past series arrived for a spin-off show in South Africa to test themselves all over again.

The camp was then rocked by the arrival of Gillian McKeith – an unforgettable contestant from the 2010 season.

In this series, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live and was all recorded last year. The stars will instead be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.

Hosting duo Ant and Dec returned to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series entered the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan. Meet all the contestants here.

