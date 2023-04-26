I’m a Celeb South Africa – live: Myleene Klass, Georgia Toffolo and Andy Whyment joining All-Star series
First ever ‘All-Star’ spinoff series has launched on ITV, with memorable contestants returning to the show
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to ITV with a twist on Monday (24 April), as a group of memorable campmates from past series arrived for a spin-off show in South Africa to test themselves all over again.
The camp was then rocked by the arrival of Gillian McKeith – an unforgettable contestant from the 2010 season.
In this series, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live and was all recorded last year. The stars will instead be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.
Hosting duo Ant and Dec returned to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series entered the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan. Meet all the contestants here.
Read live updates on all the antics below...
Tonight will see the arrival of more meorable contestants... including Myleene Klass.
Who is starring on the series?
A full rundown on who’s in the jungle, including the three newbies...
What’s in store for tonight?
We know from our sneak peek that former royal butler Paul Burrell will be discussing the Queen’s bathtime routine, and that three new ex-campmates – musician and presenter Myleene Klass, Corrie star Andy Whyment and TV personality and author Georgia Toffolo – are arriving... but there’s a twist: they will be in a separate location called Savannah Scrub.
