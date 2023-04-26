Jump to content

Liveupdated1682542084

I’m a Celeb South Africa – live: Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo takes on Bushtucker trial

First ever ‘All-Star’ spinoff series has launched on ITV, with memorable contestants returning to the show

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 26 April 2023 21:48
Comments
First trailer released for I’m a Celebrity South Africa

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to ITV with a twist on Monday (24 April), as a group of memorable campmates from past series arrived for a spin-off show in South Africa to test themselves all over again.

The camp was then rocked by the arrival of Gillian McKeith – an unforgettable contestant from the 2010 season.

In this series, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live and was all recorded last year. The stars will instead be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.

Hosting duo Ant and Dec returned to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series entered the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan. Meet all the contestants here.

Read live updates on all the antics below...

1682542084

OK, that trap door opening up and dropping Toff into water filled with CROCODILES was a jump scare.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:48
1682541985

‘Jesus, this is hellish,’ Toff says as she puts her hand in a rat-infested hole...

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:46
1682541570

In fairness to her, she seems very chipper about entering an underground sewer filled with loads of insects.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:39
1682541444

So Toff will be doing the new arrivals’ first Bushtucker trial.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:37
1682540529

Now over to a mini-mission for Phil Tuffnell and Carol Vorderman. It feels weird to know this was all pre-recorded last year.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:22
1682540383

Te trio are now walking around wondering when they’ll be hit with a trial. Instead, though, they’ve been directed to another camp altogether, away from the other contestants. We’re sure producers have something up their sleeve.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:19
1682539975

Former winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo is back – could she do the double? Time will tell.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:12
1682539933

Meanwhile, just three years after last being on the show, Corrie actor Andy Whyment is back. He says he “must be mad” – and I’m inclined to agree with him.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:12
1682539884

Myleene Klass is here! She was last on the show in 2006. And yes, she’s already mentioned her famous white bikini.

Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:11
1682539845

Gillian McKeith has issued a toilet lecture while wearing these sunglasses.

(ITV)
Jacob Stolworthy26 April 2023 21:10

