I’m a Celeb South Africa – live: Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo takes on Bushtucker trial
First ever ‘All-Star’ spinoff series has launched on ITV, with memorable contestants returning to the show
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here returned to ITV with a twist on Monday (24 April), as a group of memorable campmates from past series arrived for a spin-off show in South Africa to test themselves all over again.
The camp was then rocked by the arrival of Gillian McKeith – an unforgettable contestant from the 2010 season.
In this series, there will be no public vote as the show isn’t live and was all recorded last year. The stars will instead be battling it out between them in the hopes to become the first I’m a Celebrity “Legend”. Find out everything you need to know here.
Hosting duo Ant and Dec returned to the helm as jungle stars from across 20 years of series entered the camp, including boxing champion Amir Khan, Diversity dancer and DJ Jordan Banjo, and former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan. Meet all the contestants here.
Read live updates on all the antics below...
OK, that trap door opening up and dropping Toff into water filled with CROCODILES was a jump scare.
‘Jesus, this is hellish,’ Toff says as she puts her hand in a rat-infested hole...
In fairness to her, she seems very chipper about entering an underground sewer filled with loads of insects.
So Toff will be doing the new arrivals’ first Bushtucker trial.
Now over to a mini-mission for Phil Tuffnell and Carol Vorderman. It feels weird to know this was all pre-recorded last year.
Te trio are now walking around wondering when they’ll be hit with a trial. Instead, though, they’ve been directed to another camp altogether, away from the other contestants. We’re sure producers have something up their sleeve.
Former winner Georgia “Toff” Toffolo is back – could she do the double? Time will tell.
Meanwhile, just three years after last being on the show, Corrie actor Andy Whyment is back. He says he “must be mad” – and I’m inclined to agree with him.
Myleene Klass is here! She was last on the show in 2006. And yes, she’s already mentioned her famous white bikini.
Gillian McKeith has issued a toilet lecture while wearing these sunglasses.
