I’m a Celebrity 2022 line-up: Confirmed and rumoured cast so far

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity 2022 is a matter of weeks away, and the first contestants are seemingly being revealed.

This year’s series will be extra special for viewers considering it’s been 20 years since DJ Tony Blackburn was crowned King of the Jungle in the iTV reality show’s first ever run.

To mark the occasion, a selection of ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, which won’t be broadcast until 2023. (Find out who’s rumoured to be taking part here).

Before that, though, there’s the small matter of the main show – and fans are now wondering who will be appearing following the release of a first trailer on ITV on Friday (7 October).

Excitingly, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have confirmed the series will return to the Australian jungle – and a launch date has reportedly been set for Sunday 6 November.

Thanks to reliable sources close to the show, the 2022 line-up appears to be taking shape.

This year’s big signing, according to Mail Online, is reportedly Culture Club singer Boy George, 61, who is rumoured to be the highest-paid star in the history of the show.

Reports also claim that former England rugby player Mike Tindall, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall. This would make him the first ever royal family member to appear on the series.

After years of ITV bosses attempting to recruit him, Radio X DJ Chris Moyles, 48, has seemingly finally agreed to participate.

Boy George (Getty Images)

Reports by The Sun claim that comedian Seann Walsh is also said to have been tapped for the new series. Walsh was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2018 when he appeared on BBC series Strictly Come Dancing after being caught kissing his professional partner despite the pair both being in relationships.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In May 2021, Walsh said that the incident “destroyed” his career and left him having panic attacks on the street.

Chris Moyles (Getty Images)

The Sun also claims that this year could also mark a first, with a Love Island contestant finally being permitted to enter the jungle.

Previously, stars who featured on the ITV2 dating series were banned from joining the show, but it seems producers have made an exception for Olivia Attwood, who appeared in the show’s third outing in 2015.

The outlet reports that ITV News and Loose Women broadcaster Charlene White, 42, has agreed a deal that will see her following in the footsteps of the latter show’s stars, including Janet Street-Porter, Frankie Bridge and Linda Robson.

Bringing the laughs could be comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who won fans following his appearances on Channel 4 entertaing show Celebrity Gogglebox. The outlet reports he has been tapped by producers.

Charlene White (Getty Images for Warner Bros)

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner will also reportedly be entering the jungle.

Other rumours include EastEnders actor Danny Dyer and former politician Matt Hancock.

The 2022 line-up is expected to be officially confirmed when the launch show airs. The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.