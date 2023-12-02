Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been forced to apologise after liking an “unacceptable” social media post about one of the 2023 series’ contestants.

The show is facing yet another setback after its official social media account appeared to support an offensive comment about YouTube star and TV presenter Nella Rose, 26, who is a campmate on the ITV reality series.

Producers have said it was an “accident”, and the Instagram post has now been deleted.

In a statement shared on Friday (1 December), the show said: “Yesterday, we accidentally liked a comment on Instagram while scrolling down through viewer comments.

“We seek to champion all our campmates and would always urge our audience to be kind when commenting on social media.”

The response has divided opinion, with some believing the apology to be genuine. Others, meanwhile, questioned how such a post could have been liked by the person running the show’s social media account.

Meanwhile, digital card company Moonpig has come under fire for creating a birthday card appearing to mock social media star Nella.

Nella has been at the centre of several heated moments in the jungle, largely relating to First Dates star Fried Sirieix. Days into the 2023 series, Nella was left offended by a comment made by Fred in which he said he was old enough to be her father.

In a confessional segment to camera the following day, Nella, who lost her dad in 2019, explained that she felt bothered by Fred’s comments as she believed them to be an example of him disrespecting her.

In the latest episode, Nella compared Fred’s way of running the kitchen in camp to “a dictatorship”.

‘I’m a Celebrity’ liked an offensive post about Nella rose (ITV)

The social media star also made headlines after locking heads with controversial politician Nigel Farage over claims he is a supporter of anti-immigration policies.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is on the cusp of losing its crown as the most-watched show on TV, with the 2023 launch episode losing two million viewers.

The reality series is an annual ratings winner for ITV, pulling in an average of nine to 11 million viewers throughout each series.

However, the 2023 premiere, which saw a new crop of stars enter Australian jungle, had an audience peak of 7.8 million, and an average of just seven million.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.