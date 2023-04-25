Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The South African-set “all stars” edition of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is here.

ITV’s brand new show sees the return of some of the most memorable campmates from previous seasons.

The series began on Monday (24 April) – you can follow The Independent’s live blog here.

Instead of the usual Australian outback setting, this show takes place in “the harsher and more unforgiving” environment of South Africa, with the contestants facing challenges “even bigger and tougher” than before.

The first group of stars taking part in the show were announced live on air during Saturday Night Takeaway on Saturday (25 March).

Find the rolling list of contestants and their respective seasons below (to be updated as and when new stars are announced)...

Amir Khan – boxing champion (season 17)

Jordan Banjo – Diversity dancer & DJ (season 16)

Helen Flanagan – Coronation Street star (season 12)

Carol Vorderman – TV presenter (season 16)

Fatima Whitbread – Olympic athlete (season 11)

Paul Burrell – Former royal butler (season four)

Phil Tuffnell – ex-England cricketer (season two)

Janice Dickinson – Supermodel (season seven)

Shaun Ryder – Music legend (season 10)

Gillian McKeith - TV personality (season 10)

Many more celebrities will be joining the series, but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.

In November, Jill Scott was crowned the winner of last year’s I’m a Celebrity. The ex-England footballer beat out fellow finalists disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock and actor Owen Warner.

As the final result was announced, Scott and Warner hugged before Warner shared how “gassed” he was for his friend’s success. Scott was crowned by Mike Tindall.

Jill Scott crowned winner of 2022 ‘I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!’ (ITV)

Over 12 million votes were cast and with odds of 2/9, Scott had been the strong favourite to emerge victorious from Sunday’s final, with Hancock less likely at 5/1. Warner, meanwhile, was a relative long shot at 10/1.

Last year’s season was embroiled in some controversy over the participation of Hancock who was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.

He joined a roster of contestants that also included DJ Chris Moyles, Culture Club singer Boy George, and broadcaster Charlene White.

I’m a Celebrity South Africa airs on weeknights at 9pm.