I’m a Celebrity 2023 final five revealed as next star leaves ITV series

The fifth contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023, with just three days to go.

This year’s campmates started being voted off the 2023 series on Sunday (3 December) and now, with the finale nearing, ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold was named the next to leave the jungle.

Ant and Dec announced the latest result of the vote on the latest episode, which aired on Thursday (7 December), with Harold finding herself in the bottom two with Tony Bellew.

Speaking about her friendship with Sam Thompson, Harold said the podcaster “matched” her energy, and referred to him as her “little brother”.

Harold had nothing negative to say about her campmates, saying she is glad she was on this year’s series as she was a fan of every single contestant. Addressing the controversy surrounding the inclusion of GB News host Nigel Farage, she added: “Even Mr Farage.”

Harold’s departure leaves Bellew, Thompson, Farage, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes as the five remaining celebrities.

Like every other celebrity to have left so far, she said she would like Thompson crowned King of the Jungle.

The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until Sunday (10 December), although there might be an unexpected reprieve from the evictions.

This is due to the fact that, last week, Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later. Typically, there are three celebrities left standing for the finale, but as things stand, there will be just two.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.