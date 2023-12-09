Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sixth contestant has been voted out of I’m a Celebrity 2023 with just days to go until the winner is crowned.

This year’s campmates began being eliminated from the 2023 series on Sunday (3 December). and the star finishing in fifth place has now been announced.

Ant and Dec revealed the result of the vote on the latest episode, which aired on Friday (8 December). It was JLS singer and TV host Marvin Humes who was eliminated after finding themselves in the bottom two with Josie Gibson.

Humes’s departure leaves Gibson, Tony Bellew, Sam Thompson, Nigel Farage as the four remaining celebrities.

“It brings happiness to the camp,” Humes said of his singing in the camp, revealing that he’d be happy for his campmate Thompson to join JLS on stage for a rendition of “Everybody in Love” at some stage in the future.

“There’s not been any real beef with anyone,” Humes said of peaceful camplife, adding that the “bonds” in this year’s series “have been amazing”.

He said the experience has been “life changing”, telling Ant and Dec that it’s made him “appreciate” what he has in life. “This experience will stay with me forever,” he added.

Humes said he would like Thompson or Bellew to win the series.

One more celebrity will be voted out on Saturday (9 December), with the final four set to participate in the famous Celebrity Cyclone task.

The challenge, beloved by I’m a Celebrity viewers, sees contestants attempt to collect stars while being pelted with water jets and inflatable objects.

Marvin Humes has been eliminated from ‘I’m a Celebrity’ (ITV/Shutterstock)

This year’s King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned on Sunday’s live final.

Last week, Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later. T

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.