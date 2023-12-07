Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

I’m a Celebrity 2023 final five revealed as next star leaves ITV series

Next star to leave ITV jungle has been revealed by Ant and Dec

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 07 December 2023 22:35
Comments
Close
I'm A Celebrity's Josie Gibson admits she 'feels responsible' for Fred Sirieix's elimination

The fifth contestant has been eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2023, with just three days to go.

This year’s campmates started being voted off the 2023 series on Sunday (3 December) and now, with the finale nearing, ex-EastEnders actor Danielle Harold was named the next to leave the jungle.

Ant and Dec announced the latest result of the vote on the latest episode, which aired on Thursday (7 December), with Harold finding herself in the bottom two with Tony Bellew.

Speaking about her friendship with Sam Thompson, Harold said the podcaster “matched” her energy, and referred to him as her “little brother”.

Harold had nothing negative to say about her campmates, saying she is glad she was on this year’s series as she was a fan of every single contestant. Addressing the controversy surrounding the inclusion of GB News host Nigel Farage, she added: “Even Mr Farage.”

Harold’s departure leaves Bellew, Thompson, Farage, Josie Gibson and Marvin Humes as the five remaining celebrities.

Like every other celebrity to have left so far, she said she would like Thompson crowned King of the Jungle.

(James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock)

The remaining celebrities are expected to be voted out nightly until Sunday (10 December), although there might be an unexpected reprieve from the evictions.

This is due to the fact that, last week, Grace Dent left the show on medical grounds, with Jamie Lynn Spears following days later. Typically, there are three celebrities left standing for the finale, but as things stand, there will be just two.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm and Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in