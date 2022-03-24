Jack Osbourne reveals he has been helping Ukrainian refugees in Romania

Jack Osbourne has revealed he secretly travelled to Romania to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict with Russia.

Posting a lengthy statement on Instagram along with several photos, Osbourne said he had recently returned from the expedition and opened up about his time in eastern Europe.

“I did this because I felt compelled to help and posting a flag or whatever just doesn’t quite feel like enough,” the former reality star said.

Osbourne said he was tasked with “providing medical help to special needs orphans who were being evacuated from Ukraine and had worked with a group called Third Wave Volunteers, who specialise in responding to humanitarian disasters.

“I saw aspects of humanity at its worst yet also at its greatest,” he said. “While working along the border I saw waves and waves of refugees, mainly women and children all fleeing their country in hopes of finding safety. Fear and uncertainty was the most common feeling that was being portrayed.”

Osbourne concluded his post by saying: “I’d like to thank the team I was working with, for the sake of security I won’t name them here, but you know who you are.”

In latest estimates by the UN, it is believed around three million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict a month ago.

It is also estimated that around half of all of the children in Ukraine have been displaced by the ongoing conflict.