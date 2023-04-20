Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jack Whitehall has reflected on the time he “bombed so hard” at a private comedy gig for the then-Prince Charles.

The comedian joked that he was “NFI’ed” (“Not F***ing Invited”) to the forthcoming coronation on 6 May because of the show that he did at Kensington Palace, years ago, when King Charles had hired him as entertainment for his staff’s Christmas party.

“I went out and they were sat, him and Camilla, in the front row in thrones, literally in thrones,” Whitehall told James Corden on The Late Late Show.

“And I had no microphone so I was literally the court jester for half an hour. I did a load of jokes about Kate Middleton because she’d been at my school, and I was referring to her as ‘the one that got away’ which he didn’t like at all.”

He added: “I literally bombed so hard and afterwards I had to meet him and I had to bow and he said, ‘Yes, well, I think next year we might try a magician.’”

Middleton, 41, and Whitehall, 34, both went to Wiltshire private school Marlborough College.

Whitehall was one of the last guests on Corden’s late night show, and appeared on the sofa with actor Sharon Stone, who discussed her dream of having a stand-up career.

Jack Whitehall (Getty Images for Netflix)

Corden’s show will air its last ever episode on 27 April. Read the full lineup and all about what to expect here.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian announced he was exiting the series last year, explaining he “always knew it was an adventure and I never ever considered it to be the final destination”.