James Corden is coming to the end of his run as host of The Late Late Show.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian announced he was exiting the show last year, explaining he “always knew it was an adventure and I never ever considered it to be the final destination”.

Now, with Corden’s last show fast approaching, here’s a rundown of everything to expect, from the final guests to when it airs and what might be next for the Brit.

When is Corden’s final show?

After an eight-year run of hosting the CBS talk show, Corden’s last episode will premiere on Thursday 27 April at 12:37am EST.

Before he bids his final farewell, a one-hour Carpool Karaoke special will air at 10pm EST.

Corden has yet to reveal who his last Carpool Karaoke guest will be, but K-pop group BLACKPINK have been announced as one of the final three segments.

Who will be the final guest?

Corden has stayed quite secretive about how he plans to end the show, including who he might end it with.

Although, according to a press release, he’s promised the guests will be “iconic”.

He has shared that for the pre-show finale, Tom Cruise will return for “one final over-the-top sketch”, which will take the form of a Lion King performance.

What’s next for Corden?

Following Corden’s departure from his hosting duties, he plans on returning to London so he can spend more time with his family.

Earlier this year, he opened up about what prompted his decision to leave, recalling a conversation he had with his 11-year-old son.

“I was filming [Mammals] on a Sunday and I came downstairs, it was about 6am and my son, who was 10 at the time, was sat on the stairs and he said, ‘Are you working today?’ and I said, ‘I am,’ and he said, ‘I thought, but it’s Sunday’,” Corden said at the time.

“And I said, ‘I know buddy, but this schedule’s just all over the place. We’ve just got to get it done because we only have a tiny amount of time before we have to go back and do the show’ and his face just kind of dropped,” he continued.

“I got in the car and I called my wife Jules and I said, ‘I’ve realised, best case scenario we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us and I cannot waste another one.’”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37am EST on CBS in the US. The final episode will air on 27 April.

UK viewers can tune into on Sky Comedy the next day at 11:50pm GMT.