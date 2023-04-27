James Corden ‘didn’t know’ Carpool Karaoke with Adele was last one

James Corden has revealed that he did not know that the most recent edition of Carpool Karaoke was going to be his last.

"It was a surprise to me. I thought the last carpool was going to be P Diddy," the host said.

The segment has been a staple of Corden's talk show, The Late Late Show on CBS, which is coming to an end on Friday (28 April).

Adele surprised Corden by turning up to his house to wake him up for the last Carpool.

"It took my breath away, I couldn't believe it," Corden said.

