Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jameela Jamil reflects on criticism from Marvel fans over She-Hulk appearance: ‘I’m on their side’

‘As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more’

Louis Chilton
Wednesday 27 July 2022 10:27
Comments
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Marvel release first trailer for upcoming series

Jameela Jamil has reflected on criticism from Marvel fans over her character’s appearance in the trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In the forthcoming Disney+ series, Jamil plays Titania, a villainous rival of Jennifer Walters (AKA She-Hulk, played by Tatiana Maslany).

However, a promotional image featuring Jamil was criticised by some fans of the Marvel franchise, with her character’s hairstyle (that many suggested was in fact a wig) being singled out for particular scorn.

Jamil addressed the backlash earlier this month, writing on Twitter: “Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in Atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her.”

Recommended

Now, she has further opened up about the furore, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel.

“It was great. It’s just a wig,” she said. “I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base. I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so I never mind any criticism or feedback.”

Jamil also praised Marvel fans for “pushing for more” when it came to criticising aspects of the popular film and TV franchise.

“As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more — I’m into it,” she said.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on 17 August.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in