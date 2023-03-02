James Gunn shuts down ‘lying’ accusation in heated exchange

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

James Gunn has issued a fierce riposte to someone who acccused him of “lying” to fans on Twitter,

The recently appointed co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios has had a tumultuous time in his new role so far, attracting some criticism for the new direction of the DCEU.

On Thursday (2 March), Gunn replied to a series of tweets that called him a liar.

The critic in question shared an article by Slash Film titled: “Ben Affleck Could Direct a DC Universe Film, But It Won’t Be The New Batman.”

Rumours have surfaced that Affleck could be directing Batman: The Brave and the Bold, a Batman-and-Robin movie currently in development.

The person accompanied the article with a caption, reading: “Didn’t Gunn say in a previous interview that Affleck’s not directing Brave and the Bold? I get that Gunn is something of a professional liar, but still.”

Gunn responded: “For years, it’s been my commitment to the fans that I will never lie to them… and I never have. I’d be very curious about what it is you think I’ve lied about.”

The person responded: “Not wanting to run DC, and not wanting to make a Superman film, for starters.”

“Neither of those were lies,” said Gunn. “I was offered Superman but did Squad instead. A few years later I saw how to tackle Superman and took it on. I didn’t want to be the sole CEO of DC, but when they came & offered it to me AND Peter [Safran] I said yes, because I could focus on the creative side.”

The filmmaker continued: “Again, I’ve never once lied to the fans, and never will. That doesn’t mean I’m never going to change my mind about anything.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

This is not the first time that Gunn has become involved in a heated exchange with a fan.

In December, he had a brutal response to someone who claimed he doesn’t like Henry Cavill.

Gunn came under fire last year after it was announced that Cavill would not be reprising his role as Superman, despite the actor having previously announced his return months earlier.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Giving the timing of the news, many fans were convinced that the decision to axe The Witcher star was a result of Gunn’s involvement.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” said Cavill in a statement at the time.

In January, Gunn denied firing Cavill and called out his predecessors for leading the actor on.

“We didn’t fire Henry. Henry was never cast,” said Gunn.

“For me, it’s about who do I want to cast as Superman and who do the filmmakers we have want to cast. And for me, for this story, it isn’t Henry. I like Henry, I think he’s a great guy.

“I think he’s getting d***ed around by a lot of people, including the former regime at this company. But this Superman is not Henry, for a number of reasons.”