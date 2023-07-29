Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dermot O’Leary and Carol Vorderman are among the stars sharing their support for James Martin after he shared his cancer diagnosis amid his ITV bullying row.

Earlier this week, Martin, 51, revealed that he had facial cancer in a response to allegations of bullying from his colleagues.

On Friday (28 July), The Sun published audio from a 2018 Zoom conversation between Martin and his colleagues in which he becomes angry after the drain at his home became blocked while filming an episode of James Martin’s Saturday Morning.

In an Instagram statement, Martin apologised to the crew and explained that the end of 2017 was “one of the most fraught and difficult periods” of his life due to a death in the family as well as a burglary.

Martin went on to divulge that he had also been diagnosed with cancer on his face around the same time. He underwent surgery for the facial cancer in 2018 before the disease returned on “several occasions”.

Following the accusations, This Morning host O’Leary shared his support for Martin, telling the TV chef to keep his “chin up”.

O’Leary wrote: “Chin up, shoulders back, butter ready to speed X.”

He was not the only TV personality to send their well wishes. Vorderman also commented on the post, writing: “So sorry you had to go through all of this. Wishing you all the best x.”

Fred Sirieix, host of First Dates, shared his sympathies, writing that it was a “shame” that Martin had “felt compelled” to divulge the diagnosis to the public.

“Such a shame you felt compelled to do this,” wrote Sirieix. “Keep your head up. I’m looking forward to your next show and to see you again x.”

The Big Breakfast presenter Denise Van Outen also wrote: “I’m so sorry this has been put out into the public domain, when I know you’ve already apologised in private. Sending loads of love to you guys. Can’t wait to see you soon."

Singer Nathalie Imbruglia – best known for her 1997 hit “Torn” – added: “Oh man… sending you so much love. Sorry you are having to deal with this.”

In addition to the 2018 incident at his home, it was also alleged that Martin had reduced members of the crew on his most recent programme, James Martin’s Spanish Adventure, to tears in front of fellow employees.

It was claimed that he also changed schedules meaning that his employees would only have a few hours of sleep. Martin is then alleged to have shown up late despite being the one to have changed the schedule.

On social media, the TV chef’s announcement has divided fans with many forgiving his behaviour due to the personal circumstances he was facing at the time.

Others, however, have maintained that his actions remain unacceptable, regardless of any personal struggles.