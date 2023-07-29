Jump to content

1690618177

Sinead O’Connor latest: Singer moved to London ‘to feel less lonely’ after son’s death, neighbours say

Singer died 18 months after the death of her son Shane

Peony Hirwani,Inga Parkel,Nicole Vassell,Annabel Nugent
Saturday 29 July 2023 09:09
Sinead O'Connor dies, aged 56

Sinead O’Connor’s neighbours have spoken about their interactions with the Irish singer, following her death aged 56.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday 26 July. The Dublin-born musician died aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.

According to The Times, O’Connor moved into a new penthouse in south London earlier this month, where she told her neighbours she had moved back to the capital city to feel less lonely.

The publication quoted Pushpakumara Moragamana, 57, who lived opposite. He recalled O’Connor smoking outside the building and discussing religion, mental health, and the death of her son Shane aged 17, last year.

It appears that O’Connor’s neighbours had no idea of her fame. Mr Moragamana said they spoke regularly, and remembered an emotional conversation in which the “Nothing Compares 2 U” star said she felt “devastated and depressed” over the loss of her son.

1690617600

O’Connor called Piers Morgan a ‘crawling sliming little gutter maggot’ in 1994 letter

In another one of O’Connor’s resurfaced letters written to Morgan, the Irish singer called the TV presenter a “crawling sliming little gutter maggot”.

It’s unclear what the context for this spat was, but it is an epithet that the former Good Morning Britain host proudly shared with the world, according to New York Magazine.

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 09:00
1690614000

Sinead O’Connor’s open letter to Miley Cyrus about being ‘pimped’ by music industry resurfaces

In the days since O’Connor’s untimely death on Wednesday (26 July) aged 56, numerous stories from her past have resurfaced, such as her infamous 1992 SNL appearance and her long-running feud with Madonna.

Another one to have received new life on social media this week was O’Connor’s 2013 letter to Miley Cyrus, which she published on her website.

Read the full letter below:

Sinead O’Connor (left) and Miley Cyrus

(Getty Images)

Sinead O'Connor's open letter to Miley Cyrus about being 'pimped' by music industry resurfaces

Cyrus compared the music video for her 2013 hit ‘Wrecking Ball’ to the visuals for O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 08:00
1690610400

Sinead O’Connor, the Irish artist who put her pain, and the pain of others, into song

O’Connor shot to fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U”, confronting the nation with all her trauma and vulnerability. The Independent’s Helen Brown pays tribute to a complicated, brilliant artist.

Read more:

(PA Wire)

Sinead O'Connor, the Irish artist who put her pain, and the pain of others, into song

O’Connor shot to fame in 1990 with her cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, confronting the nation with all her trauma and vulnerability. Helen Brown pays tribute to a complicated, brilliant artist

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 07:00
1690606800

Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers

Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time,” they added of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who was found “unresponsive” by police at a residential address in south London on Wednesday (26 July).

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor

(PA)

Sinead O'Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers

Grammy-winning Irish singer died on 26 July, aged 56

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 06:00
1690605000

Annie Lennox pays tribute to ‘raw, wounded, fearless’ Sinead O’Connor

Annie Lennox has joined the chorus of fellow entertainers who have shared tributes to Sinead O’Connor after her death on Wednesday.

The “Sweet Dreams” singer shared her thoughts about the Irish star’s death on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Sinead … You bared your soul… Shared your brilliance Through exquisite artistry,” she wrote.

“Your incredible voice... Fierce and fragile. Lioness and lamb, sweet singing bird keenly tuned, trembling... Tip-toeing along the high wire, or stamping the ground [...] Raw, Wounded, Fearless … “

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 05:30
1690603200

Presenter and producer Siobhán McAndrew pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

“You were so loved by so many Sinéad O’Connor,” Siobhán McAndrew wrote on Twitter along with a video of the “Jackie” singer taking the stage at the RTÉ Choice Music earlier this year.

“This video was taken just 4 months ago at the @choiceprize awards in Dublin and the atmosphere in the room when Sinéad took to the stage was just electric,” McAndrew added. “I’m sorry the world was so cruel to you. Rest in Power Irish Princess.”

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 05:00
1690601406

In the years leading up to her death, O’Connor was vocal about her struggles with addiction and trauma

The Irish singer cancelled her 2021 tour in order to undergo a year of rehabilitation for both.

O’Connor, who had frequently spoken about her mental health issues over the years, said that the stress of 2020, as well as the death of a loved one, led to her being “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed”.

At the time, she had tweeted: “Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.

“Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues,” she added.

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 04:30
1690597806

WATCH: Sinead O’Connor’s prescience ‘was unbelievable’, broadcaster Dave Fanning says

Sinead O’Connor's prescience 'was unbelievable', broadcaster Dave Fanning says
Inga Parkel29 July 2023 03:30
1690596006

Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces as presenter pays tribute

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor and Piers Morgan

(Getty Images)

Sinead O'Connor's withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces as presenter pays tribute

Broadcaster had apparently invited the late singer to appear on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 03:00
1690594206

Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights: ‘We aren’t merely objects of desire’

Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.

The Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was best known for her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” rose to fame in the mid-1980s. However, her career wasn’t without its controversy, as O’Connor was known to prioritise her beliefs above the opinions and expectations of the industry.

Read more:

(PA Archive)

Sinead O'Connor's lifelong dedication to women's rights: 'We aren't merely objects of desire'

Irish singer was vocal advocate for women in the music industry and reproductive rights

Inga Parkel29 July 2023 02:30

