Sinead O’Connor’s neighbours have spoken about their interactions with the Irish singer, following her death aged 56.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday 26 July. The Dublin-born musician died aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.

According to The Times, O’Connor moved into a new penthouse in south London earlier this month, where she told her neighbours she had moved back to the capital city to feel less lonely.

The publication quoted Pushpakumara Moragamana, 57, who lived opposite. He recalled O’Connor smoking outside the building and discussing religion, mental health, and the death of her son Shane aged 17, last year.

It appears that O’Connor’s neighbours had no idea of her fame. Mr Moragamana said they spoke regularly, and remembered an emotional conversation in which the “Nothing Compares 2 U” star said she felt “devastated and depressed” over the loss of her son.