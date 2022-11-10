Jump to content

Jason Momoa strips down to traditional Hawaiian Malo on Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I don’t like wearing clothes anymore’

‘I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now,’ a bashful Kimmel told the crowd

Tom Murray
Thursday 10 November 2022 20:38
Jason Momoa showed off his Hawaiian heritage on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Honolulu-born actor appeared on the talk show on Wednesday night (9 November) to promote his new kids’ movie, Slumberland, in which he plays Flip, the eccentric outlaw tasked with guiding a young girl through the dream world.

During the show, Momoa discussed his new tattoos and a recent photo from a fishing trip showing him wearing very little indeed.

Momoa explained to Kimmel that he was wearing a “traditional Malo, it’s what the Hawaiians wear”. A Malo is a loincloth worn by Hawaiian men for ceremonial occasions.

“I like to go fishing but we never dress like this,” the host joked. “That’s something. And that’s comfortable?”

“Oh, my God, yes!” the Aquaman star responded. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”

Jason Momoa on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

(ABC)

Confirming that he was even wearing it during the interview, Momoa proceeded to strip off as Kimmel’s band played seductive music.

“Let me tell you, I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now,” Kimmel said as the crowd cheered on a semi-nude Momoa.

The actor regularly speaks about his Hawaiian heritage. During an interview with CNN in 2019, he said that he tries to take visits to Hawaii as often as he can because it benefits his “soul”.

“For my soul I need to be there,” he said at the time. “If I’m not working, I’m trying to get over there.”

