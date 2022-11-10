Jason Momoa strips down to traditional Hawaiian Malo on Jimmy Kimmel: ‘I don’t like wearing clothes anymore’
‘I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now,’ a bashful Kimmel told the crowd
Jason Momoa showed off his Hawaiian heritage on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
The Honolulu-born actor appeared on the talk show on Wednesday night (9 November) to promote his new kids’ movie, Slumberland, in which he plays Flip, the eccentric outlaw tasked with guiding a young girl through the dream world.
During the show, Momoa discussed his new tattoos and a recent photo from a fishing trip showing him wearing very little indeed.
Momoa explained to Kimmel that he was wearing a “traditional Malo, it’s what the Hawaiians wear”. A Malo is a loincloth worn by Hawaiian men for ceremonial occasions.
“I like to go fishing but we never dress like this,” the host joked. “That’s something. And that’s comfortable?”
“Oh, my God, yes!” the Aquaman star responded. “I actually don’t even like wearing clothes anymore. I’m in it every day. I wear it all the time.”
Confirming that he was even wearing it during the interview, Momoa proceeded to strip off as Kimmel’s band played seductive music.
“Let me tell you, I’ve never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now,” Kimmel said as the crowd cheered on a semi-nude Momoa.
The actor regularly speaks about his Hawaiian heritage. During an interview with CNN in 2019, he said that he tries to take visits to Hawaii as often as he can because it benefits his “soul”.
“For my soul I need to be there,” he said at the time. “If I’m not working, I’m trying to get over there.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies