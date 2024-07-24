Jeremy Clarkson hits back at fans stung by bees near Clarkson’s farm

Support truly

Jeremy Clarkson has hit back at ramblers stung by a row of beehives designed to keep fans out of his Diddly Squat Farm.

The 64-year-old bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, decided to see if he could run it himself. The journey is the subject of Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm, now in its third season.

The 1000-acre Cotswolds farm is accessed via a one-mile lane, hidden behind a five-foot high hedge. The Top Gear host is reported to have strategically placed 11 beehives behind the hedge to deter wanderers, after he and his partner Lisa were faced with unexpected guests on numerous occasions.

Walkers stung by the bees, raised their concerns after being stung according to the MailOnline, but Clarkson was unempathetic as he penned a post on X/Twitter.

“Hilariously, the Mail reports that ramblers are being stung by my bees. Diddums.” he wrote.

“I put some bee hives there because that’s the regen field and there are many things they like to pollinate,” he continued.

“And now I’m in trouble because someone might get stung. Who’d be a farmer?”

One person affected by the hives told MailOnline, “I got stung a few weeks ago and don’t go up there anymore. He doesn’t want people looking at his house or going in there and that’s understandable.

open image in gallery Clarkson was unaffected by claims people had been stung ( Getty Images )

“I understand that Jeremy doesn’t want fans walking onto his land to try and find him – but it seems a bit dangerous to have so many beehives close to a public lane hidden behind a big hedge.”

However, Clarkson’s Farm star, Gerald Cooper told MailOnline, “If people don’t want to be stung then they should keep away from the lane. People who are from outside the area shouldn’t be up there anyway.”

Last week, the Grand Tour host shared a sneak peek into the Cotswolds pub he has purchased for £1m.

In July, it was revealed he would extend his empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.

The new venture was not due to open its doors to the public until 2025, as it undergoes renovation. But the presenter was seen serving pints to customers as England faced Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.