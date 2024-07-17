Jeremy Clarkson shares first look inside Cotswolds pub he bought for £1m

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Jeremy Clarkson has shared a first look inside the Cotswolds pub he has bought for £1m.

The Top Gear star, whose Prime Video series Clarkson’s Farm is one of the service’s most-streamed TV shows, made the purchase after finding success with his now-famous, 1000-acre Diddly Squat farm and accompanying shop.

Clarkson bought the land in 2008 and, after the villager who ran the farm retired in 2019, he decided to see if he could run it himself.

In July, it was revealed the 64-year-old would extend his empire by taking over rural country pub The Windmill in Asthall – a “village boozer” on five acres of countryside near Burford.

The new venture was not due to open its doors to the public until 2025, as it undergoes renovation. But the presenter was seen serving pints to customers as England faced Spain in the 2024 European Championship final.

New footage shared by Hawkstone, the TV personality’s beer brand, shows the star behind the bar of The Windmill pulling a pint.

“Last night we got a bit over excited thinking that England might… so we accidentally opened our very unfinished pub for the game,” a caption for the footage read.

“Well we’ve accidentally opened our pub before it’s finished,” he added. “It’s going to be very many weeks before we’ve got it open.”

open image in gallery Clarkson served pints at his unfinished pub ( Instagram/Hawkstone )

Footage showed the building covered in England flags and bunting while Clarkson served a table full of snacks.

Earlier this month, he shared the news that he’d discovered his new business was built on a “dogging site” as he dangled a pair of worn out knickers as they hung off a stick.

He wrote in a post on Instagram: “Tell me you bought a pub on a dogging site without telling me you bought a pub on a dogging site.”

Clarkson previously said he was surprised that West Oxfordshire district council approved his plans to transform the site, that is “full of dead rats”, into a “fun” village watering hole.

The TV star has predicted the pub will not open its doors until winter due to a commitment to a young couple who are having their wedding reception there this summer, as well as the extensive repairs.