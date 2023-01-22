Jeremy Kyle to interview Ghislaine Maxwell ‘behind bars’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Kyle has interviewed convicted criminal Ghislaine Maxwell in a special programme for TalkTV.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 for helping sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls in June 2022.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

On Saturday (21 January), Kyle announced that his interview with Maxwell from her Florida prison will be broadcast on TalkTV on Monday (23 January) at 7pm.

In their discussion on the show, titled Ghislaine Behind Bars, the pair will cover topics that include Epstein and their mutual friend, Prince Andrew.

Teasing the interview, Kyle told viewers: “Maxwell lifts the lid on Epstein, Prince Andrew and even our late Queen. This is Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars and in her own words.”

Last week, Mail on Sunday reported that Maxwell had met the late Queen.

“I thought the Queen was one of the most exceptional women I ever had the honour and privilege of meeting,” Maxwell is quoted as saying.