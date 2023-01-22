Jump to content

Jeremy Kyle to interview Ghislaine Maxwell ‘behind bars’

Former chat show host will speak to convicted criminal on TalkTV programme

Nicole Vassell
Sunday 22 January 2023 12:22
Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prison

Jeremy Kyle has interviewed convicted criminal Ghislaine Maxwell in a special programme for TalkTV.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison and fined $750,000 for helping sex offender and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein abuse teenage girls in June 2022.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in 2019.

On Saturday (21 January), Kyle announced that his interview with Maxwell from her Florida prison will be broadcast on TalkTV on Monday (23 January) at 7pm.

In their discussion on the show, titled Ghislaine Behind Bars, the pair will cover topics that include Epstein and their mutual friend, Prince Andrew.

Teasing the interview, Kyle told viewers: “Maxwell lifts the lid on Epstein, Prince Andrew and even our late Queen. This is Ghislaine Maxwell behind bars and in her own words.”

Last week, Mail on Sunday reported that Maxwell had met the late Queen.

“I thought the Queen was one of the most exceptional women I ever had the honour and privilege of meeting,” Maxwell is quoted as saying.

