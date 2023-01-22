The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Alec Baldwin news - live: Actor to continue filming Rust after involuntary manslaughter charges
Alec Baldwin is one of three Rust cast and crew members facing charges over the fatal shooting incident
Alec Baldwin will continue to film Rust as he faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Melina Spadone, an attorney for the production of the western, confirmed the news on Friday to CNN, adding that “on-set safety supervisors and union crew members ... will bar any use of working weapons or any ammunition.”
Mr Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental shooting, New Mexico prosecutors announced on Thursday. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to negligent use of a deadly weapon.
A person with knowledge of the film had previously told The New York Times that Baldwin would still serve as the film’s lead and Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will return as director.
Thursday’s decision comes more than 15 months after the fatal October 2021 shooting, when a gun held by Baldwin discharged on set. A single bullet struck Souza in the shoulder before fatally striking Hutchins in the chest.
Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintained that he was told the gun was “cold”.
Prosecutors seek justice in Alec Baldwin case, regardless of fame
Prosecutors have vowed to file those charges before February against the 64-year-old actor and weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust” in October 2021.
Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies says the case is about equal justice under the law and accountability in the death of Halyna Hutchins, regardless of the fame or fortune of those involved.
She says the Ukrainian-born cinematographer’s death while rehearsing a scene was tragic — and preventable.
Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed maintain their innocence and have vowed to fight the charges, which were announced Thursday.
‘No one is above the law’: The Santa Fe DA’s reasons for charging Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.
Alec Baldwin shot a woman on set. He’s now facing involuntary manslaughter charges. What changed?
Nearly 15 months after the fatal shooting, investigators announced criminal charges over the on-set fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley explains the complicated case
Who is charged in Rust shooting death of Halyna Hutchins?
After an exhaustive inquiry lasting more than 15 months, Alec Baldwin and two others have been charged over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust,
Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney for New Mexico’s first judicial district, announced the charges on Thursday.
Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with involuntary manslaughter, while first assistant director David Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.
The charges will be filed by the end of the month, Ms Carmack-Altwies said in a statement.
VOICES: What the charges against Alec Baldwin mean – and what’s next
On Thursday (19 January), authorities in New Mexico announced they would charge Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter. This follows the death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was working on the set of the Western Rust when a gun Baldwin was holding went off, fatally injuring Hutchins.
“The question here, as posed by the authorities, is about liability, not intent,” Clemence Michallon writes for The Independent.
“Involuntary manslaughter is generally defined in New Mexico statutes as either “manslaughter committed in the commission of an unlawful act not amounting to felony,” or “in the commission of a lawful act which might produce death in an unlawful manner or without due caution and circumspection.”
Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Halyna Hutchins’ death
Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.
Responding to the news on Instagram, Rourke wrote: “I usually never put my two cents in about what happens on someone’s movie set. It’s a terrible tragedy what happened to cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. But no way in hell actor Alec Baldwin should be charged with any negligence whatsoever.”
Louis Chilton has the story for The Independent:
Halyna Hutchins’ life and career
As the news breaks that Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins, family and friends of the late cinematographer will be remembering her life and career.
Baldwin was starring in a western film called Rust in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when a prop firearm he was holding discharged, killing Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and injuring the director Joul Souza, police said. Hutchins was 42 years old.
The Independent’s Ellie Muir explains the late cinematographer’s projects:
Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set
Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.
Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.
Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.
The Independent’s Megan Sheets has the story:
Alec Baldwin to face involuntary manslaughter charge over Halyna Hutchins death
Alec Baldwin will be prosecuted over the 2021 Rust movie shooting which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Both Baldwin and the film’s armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of Ms Hutchins on the film’s Santa Fe set.
In a statement, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said: “After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew.
“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”
It comes less than three months after the District Attorney’s office received the final report from the police into the incident which led to the death of Ms Hutchins after a prop gun held by Baldwin was discharged.