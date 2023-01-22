Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1674383242

Julian Sands – live: Avalanche risk as air search resumed for missing actor

Officials say there is still ‘no time set’ for when ground searches can begin again

Andy Gregory,Graig Graziosi,Emily Atkinson
Sunday 22 January 2023 10:27
Comments
Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?

Ground crews are still unable to continue their search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area.

Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the BBC on Friday.

She said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin again.

In other news, the phone belonging to Mr Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.

The search has been ramped up of late as officials use mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.

Recommended

1674304205

Avalanche risk as air search resumed for missing actor

Ground crews are still unable to continue their search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area.

Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the BBC on Friday.

She said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin again.

Emily Atkinson21 January 2023 12:30
1674382020

‘No hard deadline’ for calling off search, say authorities

Authorities have said there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands, my colleague Oliver Browning reports.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation, though snow, sleet and fog continued to hinder operations on foot.

Andy Gregory22 January 2023 10:07
1674378846

Watch: Air search continues for missing British actor

Search for actor Julian Sands on Mount Baldy continues by air
Andy Gregory22 January 2023 09:14
1674376078

Federal agencies help in search for Julian Sands

Federal agencies are helping in the search for Julian Sands, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has revealed.

“We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed,” a spokesperson from the department said.

The search for the missing British actor continues to be hampered by extreme wintry conditions on the ground.

Andy Gregory22 January 2023 08:27
1674370800

'Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

Friends of Julian Sands said they hope he is found to be “OK” after the “awful news” the British actor was confirmed to be missing after a hiking trip in southern California.

The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.

You can read a round-up of the messages here:

‘Please let him be okay’: Friends fear for missing British actor Julian Sands

The 65-year-old star was reported missing in the mountains of southern California

Graig Graziosi22 January 2023 07:00
1674367200

Watch: ‘No hard deadline’ for calling off the search for Julian Sands, authorities say

‘No hard deadline’ for calling off the search for Julian Sands, authorities say
Graig Graziosi22 January 2023 06:00
1674360025

Julian Sands: A timeline of missing actor’s disappearance

Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.

The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.

Jacob Stolworthy has the details:

A timeline of missing actor Julian Sands’ disappearance

Everything to know as a search and rescue team continues hunt to find British actor

Graig Graziosi22 January 2023 04:00
1674352825

Julian Sands: Who is the British Hollywood actor missing in California?

Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?
Graig Graziosi22 January 2023 02:00
1674345625

Police track phone data during search for missing actor Julian Sands in California mountains

Federal and state agencies in the US have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor.

Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.

As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.

Mike Bedigan reports:

Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California

US authorities said phone pings appeared to show the actor ‘heading to the Mount Baldy area’ on 15 January

Graig Graziosi22 January 2023 00:00
1674336625

The climate crisis may be a factor in Sands’ disappearance.

Extreme winter weather is becoming more common in the Golden State, Josh Marcus reports.

This month, as climate-amped superstorms battered California, first responders have carried out 14 rescue missions on Mount Baldy’s peak, the highest summit in the San Gabriel mountain range.

Read more:

Julian Sands is the latest hiker to go missing. Is climate change to blame?

Extreme winter weather is becoming more common in the Golden State, Josh Marcus reports

Graig Graziosi21 January 2023 21:30

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in