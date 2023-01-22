✕ Close Julian Sands: Who is the Hollywood British actor missing in California?

Ground crews are still unable to continue their search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area.

Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the BBC on Friday.

She said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin again.

In other news, the phone belonging to Mr Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.

The search has been ramped up of late as officials use mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.