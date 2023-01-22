Julian Sands – live: Avalanche risk as air search resumed for missing actor
Officials say there is still ‘no time set’ for when ground searches can begin again
Ground crews are still unable to continue their search efforts for missing actor Julian Sands, due to the risk of avalanches in the area.
Mr Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.
“The air search is being resumed, but we have not been able to resume a ground search yet due to icy conditions and a threat of avalanches,” Gloria Huerta, Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told the BBC on Friday.
She said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin again.
In other news, the phone belonging to Mr Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.
The search has been ramped up of late as officials use mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the actor.
‘No hard deadline’ for calling off search, say authorities
Authorities have said there is still “no hard deadline” for calling off the search for Julian Sands, my colleague Oliver Browning reports.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation, though snow, sleet and fog continued to hinder operations on foot.
Watch: Air search continues for missing British actor
Federal agencies help in search for Julian Sands
Federal agencies are helping in the search for Julian Sands, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has revealed.
“We are working with state and federal agencies that have cell phone forensics to assist us in pinpointing a location, but so far no new info has been developed,” a spokesperson from the department said.
The search for the missing British actor continues to be hampered by extreme wintry conditions on the ground.
Friends of Julian Sands said they hope he is found to be “OK” after the “awful news” the British actor was confirmed to be missing after a hiking trip in southern California.
The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.
Watch: ‘No hard deadline’ for calling off the search for Julian Sands, authorities say
Julian Sands, a prolific actor with more than 150 screen credits, has gone missing while hiking.
The British star is believed to have been somewhere on the popular Baldy Bowl Trail in California, which climbs 3,900 feet over 4.5 miles to the highest summit in the San Gabriel Mountains.
Search and rescue crews are looking for Sands, with the actor’s friends, including Matthew Modine, Rufus Sewell and film producer Frank Marshall, expressing hope that he is found safely.
Federal and state agencies in the US have joined the search for Julian Sands, using mobile phone forensics to help pinpoint the location of the British actor.
Both national and state officials are now working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office, one week on after the actor was first reported missing in the southern Californian mountains.
As of Friday, ground crews were still unable to continue their search efforts, due to evidence of avalanches in the area, and authorities said there was still “no time set” for when they would begin.
Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California
US authorities said phone pings appeared to show the actor ‘heading to the Mount Baldy area’ on 15 January
