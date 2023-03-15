Jeremy Renner shares adorable note from nephew amid recovery from snowplough accident

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jeremy Renner shared an adorable note written by his nephew on his Instagram Story on Wednesday (15 March).

The Avengers actor was rushed to hospital on New Year’s Day after being run over by a 14,000-pound snowplough outside his home in Nevada.

The 52-year-old had been crushed after attempting to re-enter the runaway snowplough after worrying it was headed for his nephew.

“I am very lucky because my uncle is Hawkeye (which is one of the Avengers),” Renner’s nephew wrote to him in the handwritten letter. “I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident.”

Renner captioned his post: “Love my little man. Love you, Auggie.”

The actor was recently spotted out in LA for the first time since the accident.

(Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Earlier this month Renner shared a video of himself on an exercise bike using a handheld pole to help push his left leg.

“Whatever it takes,” he wrote in a caption over the video.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who appeared alongside Renner in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, said his co-star was doing “well”.

“He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome,” Rudd said.

Meanwhile, The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly raved about Renner’s progress, telling Access Hollywood: “He’s recovered like a mofo”.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’”