Jeremy Renner posted a video update of him working out at home following his serious snow plough accident on New Year’s Day.

The actor was rushed to hospital after sustaining blunt chest trauma and other injuries after being run over by the 14,000-pound vehicle outside his home in Nevada.

He later revealed he had broken more than 30 bones in the incident.

In an Instagram Story on Monday (27 February), Renner shared a video of himself on an exercise bike using a handheld pole to help push his left leg.

“Whatever it takes,” he wrote in a caption over the video.

He then posted a photo of himself reading “The Book of Awakening” by Mark Nepo alongside the caption, “Mental Recovery Too”.

Renner’s Marvel colleagues have shared health updates about the actor in recent weeks.

Jeremy Renner’s Instagram Story (Jeremy Renner/Instagram)

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Ant-Man star Paul Rudd, who appeared alongside Renner in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, said his co-star was doing “well”.

“He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome,” Rudd said.

The Wasp star Evangeline Lilly raved about Renner’s progress, telling Access Hollywood: “He’s recovered like a mofo”.

“I walked in his house and got chicken skin because I was like, ‘Why are you mobile? Why are you mobile? What’s happening?’”

911 call logs of the accident revealed that the Hawkeye actor, 52, was audibly groaning in the background of the call, due to his pain.

Sheriff Darin Balaam confirmed that Renner was conscious and “speaking to the first responders” when they arrived on the scene.

Renner was “trying to save his nephew” when he was run over by the snow machine, according to the newest reports.