John Boyega has praised Disney’s management of racist abuse directed at Moses Ingram, following his own experience during the Star Wars films.

After she was announced as part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Ingram was subjected to cruel and racist messaging from fans who took issue with a Black actor taking one of the lead roles.

After Ingram shared the messages she’d been receiving, Disney and lead star Ewan McGregor both released public statements expressing solidarity with the actor and condemning the racist abuse.

Speaking recently on SiriusXM’s Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang, Boyega said he felt fulfilled in seeing Ingram receive the help that he did not when he was experiencing abuse.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected,” he explained.

“It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up.

“You know how they went through it. It was kind of like, ‘Let’s just be silent.’ It wasn’t a conversation you could bring up.”

Moses Ingram in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (AP)

He continued: “But now to see how blatant it is, to see Ewan McGregor come and support... It, for me, fulfils my time where I didn’t get the support.”

Instead of lamenting his experience, Boyega said that this support for Ingram is a satisfying result after what he faced.

“It doesn't make me feel bitter at all,” he said. “It makes me feel like sometimes you are that guy. And my dad taught me that.

“Sometimes you're not the guy to get the blessing and sometimes you are Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination.”