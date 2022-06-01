Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram speaks out over racist messages

Actress Moses Ingram has said that she has received "hundreds" of racist messages online following her debut in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+.

Ingram, who plays the Force-sensitive inquisitor Reva, said she had a feeling she should "shut up and take [the abuse.]"

Both her co-star Ewan McGregor and the official Star Wars account have condemned the abuse Ingram has faced.

"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," Star Wars' statement said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.