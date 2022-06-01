Ewan McGregor condemns racist abuse sent to Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram

Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor has defended his co-star Moses Ingram after she was sent racist abuse on social media.

"If you're sending her bullying messages you're no Star Wars fan in my mind," McGregor said.

In a statement on Twitter the official Star Wars account said they were "proud" to welcome Ingram to the cast.

"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," the statement read.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.