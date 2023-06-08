Jordan Banjo issues update after six-week-old son rushed to hospital

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jordan Banjo has shared a promising health update after his six-week-old son was rushed to hospital with sepsis and suspected meningitis.

The dancer, DJ and I’m a Celebrity star’s wife Naomi, announced on Instagram that their baby, named Atreus, was taken to A&E last week.

She called it the “most emotionally draining, frightening week” of their lives.

On Instagram Wednesday (7 June), Banjo shared a photo of him and Atreus sleeping on a hospital bed. In the caption, he wrote: “Been a scary few days, but Atreus is a little trooper.

“Glad to be back on positive ground after all that, seeing your baby hooked up to all sorts of cables and machines, hearing words like sepsis and meningitis is never going to be easy but want to say a huge thank you to The Neptune Ward at Southend Hospital who were so incredible with us, you’re the best.”

In the comments section, EastEnders star Joe Swash wrote: “V in the family been thinking about you guys sending you all our love and prayers.”

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling wrote: “Sending you all the positive vibes mate.”

Naomi previously told her Instagram followers: “Ahh gosh, where do we start … in case you’re wondering where we’ve been, last week I took Atreus to A&E after feeling like something wasn’t right and he was immediately admitted with sepsis and suspected meningitis.

“We’ve cried a lot, we’ve barely slept, and we’ve discussed the worst .. but we’ve carried each other through possibly one of the most traumatic weeks of our lives.”

As well as Atreus, the couple have two older sons: Cassius, four, and Mayowa, three.

You can find five typical symptoms of sepsis here.